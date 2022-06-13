Major Link Soccer: Dear Darwin Núñez, welcome to your new home

The weekend’s NWSL action was chaotic, but OL Reign managed to avoid the worst of it and nabbed a road point. With transfer windows open and the European off-season upon us, MLS teams are likely to see plenty of action. NYCFC are certainly going to be involved, with their star player and manager both looking likely to move on to greener pastures. Speaking of greener pastures, Liverpool look like they’ve splashed some cash to make Darwin Núñez a red.

Seattle/Washington

Jess Fishlock’s gorgeous goal secured a road point for OL Reign. Match Recap: OL Reign Earns 1-1 Draw on the Road in San Diego — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

It’s a Cascadian rivalry renewed! Guess the Starting XI - Match 15 vs. Seattle - Eighty Six Forever

Dylan Teves has impressed with Tacoma Defiance and played in the US Open Cup, but has yet to make his MLS debut. A bit of versatility may be just what he needs. Dylan Teves hopes becoming more versatile helps him see the field more with the Sounders | The Spokesman-Review

Albert Rusnák has been simply outstanding since moving into midfield for Seattle. Albert Rusnák demonstrating class in deeper-lying role, instrumental to Sounders' success in midfield | Seattle Sounders

Fathers Day weekend provides an opportunity to drink some great wines in the Yakima Valley and learn all you could hope to form the vintners themselves. Vineyard to Vintner Weekend set for June 18-19 along the Rattlesnake Hills wine trail | Explore Yakima | yakimaherald.com

Washington State Legends of Soccer - 1952

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

The Revs seem to be trying a new look with their away kits for next season to go along with their new crest. Exclusive: New England Revolution 2023-24 secondary jersey leaked - The Bent Musket

Sounders South (San Antonio FC) sit at the top of the rankings. The Twenty-Seven: Pittsburgh pitfalls and a Sacramento surge

Ronny Deila is already NYCFC’s longest-tenured manager, but it looks like he won’t be extending that record much longer. Report: NYCFC coach Ronny Deila "in conversations" with Standard Liège of Belgium | MLSSoccer.com

New England nabbed a win in their first game in the official post-Buksa era, this one over Sporting Kansas City. "We’re not gonna reinvent ourselves": Revolution manage just fine without Buksa, Turner | MLSSoccer.com

Charlotte are legit, or at least they are at home. Charlotte 2-0 Red Bulls: New York wilts in Carolina heat - Once A Metro

NWSL/Global women’s soccer

A brutal ending for Washington Spirit. Review: Washington Spirit lose a heartbreaker as North Carolina Courage score a winner in second half stoppage time - Black And Red United

The draw down in San Diego from the home town perspective. Don't care to share: San Diego Wave FC 1, OL Reign 1 - LAG Confidential

Angel City managed three goals in a game for the first time, but the win may have had a steeper cost than was worth it. History in Louisville: Racing Louisville 2, Angel City FC 3 - Angels on Parade

It feels like a much larger conversation about disordered eating in football is coming. Fara Williams deserves recognition for her bravery in opening up. Fara Williams concerned about disordered eating in women’s football - The Athletic

Emma Hayes does a Q&A session with the Athletic ahead of her participation in Soccer Aid. This Is Me: Emma Hayes - The Athletic

USA

The USMNT crushed Grenada 5-0, with a quartet of goals coming from Jesus Ferreira. Here’s what we learned as the USMNT began their Nations League title defense. USA v. Grenada, 2022 CONCACAF Nations League; What we Learned - Stars and Stripes FC

The US will face the Fighting Alex Roldans, but Cristian is the only Roldan with a chance to see the field. CONCACAF Nations League: Scouting El Salvador - Stars and Stripes FC

Global men’s soccer

Benfica announced Liverpool’s big Summer signing at 1 AM local time. Official: Benfica Announce Sale of Darwin Núñez to Liverpool - The Liverpool Offside

Canada are going to the World Cup for the first time in a long time, and a mix of skill and tactical flexibility have helped them along the way. “We’ve learned to become adaptable”: Canada’s unusual World Cup preparation continues in Honduras | MLSSoccer.com

Manchester United are apparently looking to add another talented young Dutch midfielder, but Frankie de Jong should consider his options. Frenkie de Jong is right to need convincing - The Busby Babe

There’s a new apparent front-runner in the race to sign Gaga Slonina. Chelsea ‘very close’ to beating Real Madrid to Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina - We Ain't Got No History

What’s on TV today?

11:00 AM - Australia vs. Peru (World Cup Qualifying Playoff) - Fox Sports 1

3:00 PM - Botafogo vs. Avai (Brasileirão) - Paramount+

5:00 PM - Guatemala vs. Dominican Republic (CONCACAF Nations League) - Paramount+

7:00 PM - Honduras vs. Canada (CONCACAF Nations League) - Paramount+