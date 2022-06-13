Nouhou apologizes for incident with airport attendant

Nouhou was involved in an altercation with an airport security guard on Saturday night, prompting the defender to issue a public apology. It was not immediately clear what caused the incident, but security footage shows Nouhou knocking the hat off the security guard’s head and shoving him before the player’s carmates separate them.

Nouhou’s apology was originally written in French but reads:

Dear Cameroonians, dear fans, I hereby come to clarify the videos which show me in full altercation with an agent of the international airport of Yaoundé. What happened is the result of a total incomprehension due to the passage of the vehicle at this place. I admit that I did not have sufficient control over my emotions. I ask forgiveness. I bitterly regret that this unfortunate incident occurred and I offer my sincere and heartfelt apologies once again to the agent at Yaoundé International Airport and all his colleagues. I apologize to the Lions fans, to the Cameroon Football Federation whose image has been tarnished and to my employer club Seattle Sounders. I am Cameroonian and proud of it, long live Cameroon our beautiful country, long live the indomitable lions.

Asked on Monday what he made of the incident, Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer indicated that he’s still gathering information. Nouhou is due to arrive back in Seattle on Monday following a journey that takes about 20 hours. After not training with the Sounders since their last game on May 29, Schmetzer said Nouhou is not in line to start Tuesday’s game against Vancouver, but will likely be available off the bench.

“I saw it,” Schmetzer said. “When he gets here, I’ll ask him about it and get to the bottom of it.”