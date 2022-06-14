FULL-TIME: The Sounders pushed into playoff position with a 4-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Tuesday. Raúl Ruidíaz scored a brace, while Nicolás Lodeiro and Alex Roldan each added one goal.

SOUNDERS 4, WHITECAPS 0: Alex Roldán put an exclamation on the game, lacing a shot past Cody Cropper. Danny Leyva set up the chance with a perfectly weighted ball that put Roldan into space. It was Leyva’s first MLS assist.

Really great pass by leyva to put Roldan into space. pic.twitter.com/8udbM73fK3 — Jeremiah Oshan (@JeremiahOshan) June 15, 2022

SOUNDERS 3, WHITECAPS 0: Raúl Ruidíaz grabbed his second goal, putting away a perfectly placed cross from Leo Chú. It was his 69th goal in all competitions for the Sounders and his 52nd in MLS play, tying him for the franchise lead with Fredy Montero.

SOUNDERS 2, WHITECAPS 0: Raúl Ruidíaz finished off a beautiful sequence, beating Cody Cropper to the far post after collecting a feed from Jimmy Medranda. Nicolás Lodeiro started the attacking phase with a line-breaking ball to Kelyn Rowe, who hit Medranda slipping into the box. Medranda’s first touch may not have been purposeful but it set up Ruidíaz perfectly.

Lodeiro basically filled the space Montero had dropped from. pic.twitter.com/9ADxbR2hZx — Jeremiah Oshan (@JeremiahOshan) June 15, 2022

SOUNDERS 1, WHITECAPS 0: Nicolás Lodeiro converted a penalty in the 4th minute after Fredy Montero was taken down in the box. The sequence started with Raúl Ruidíaz breaking into the open field and then finding Montero in the box. Montero’s shot was well saved by Cody Cropper, but he was able to control the rebound and was then taken down.

Lodeiro calmly finished for his 16th consecutive successful penalty, making his 20-for-21 in his Sounders career.

Our captain @NicolasLodeiro opens the scoring early! pic.twitter.com/RT2T7UovOX — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) June 15, 2022

The Seattle Sounders and Vancouver Whitecaps will renew the oldest rivalry in North American soccer history tonight. It will be the 147th time to Cascadia rivals will face off in competition, with the Sounders holding a 71-50-25 advantage.

The Sounders have been particularly dominant in recent years, coming into this game with a 14-game unbeaten streak against the Whitecaps in which they’ve gone 6-0-1 at Lumen Field. The last time the Whitecaps beat the Sounders anywhere was on April 14, 2017 at BC Place and the last time they won in Seattle was March 19, 2016.

That said, the Whitecaps do come into this game carrying some momentum. They are 4-1-1 in their past six league games. In four of those games, the Whitecaps have grabbed a goal in the 90th minute or later to change the result.

The Sounders went into this international break starting to rediscover their league form, having won 3 of 4 and being able to move into a playoff spot with a win.

Notes

Raúl Ruidíaz has six goals in seven career meetings against the Whitecaps. Fredy Montero and Nicolás Lodeiro have each scored five goals against the Whitecaps.

The Whitecaps have three game-winners that have come in the 90th minute or later. In their previous six seasons combined, they managed to do that just twice.

This is the second of a franchise-record five-game home stand for the Sounders. They’ve gone 7-2-0 at Lumen Field across all competitions this year.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

QUESTIONABLE: Stefan Cleveland (face laceration)

OUT: Josh Atencio (adductor); Yeimar Gómez Andrade (R hamstring strain); João Paulo (R ACL tear); Albert Rusnák (international duty); Cristian Roldan (international duty); Jordan Morris (international duty)

Vancouver

QUESTIONABLE: Cristian Dajome (R hamstring strain; Russell Teibert (R eye injury)

OUT: Cristian Gutierrez (L calf injury); Thomas Hasal (L hand); Javain Brown (international duty); Lucas Cavallini (international duty)

Officials

REF: Lukasz Szpala; AR1: Frank Anderson; AR2: Jeremy Kieso; 4TH: Tim Ford; VAR: Jorge Gonzalez; AVAR: Craig Lowry

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Tuesday, 7:38 PM PT

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Online Streaming: Amazon Prime (affiliate link, in-market), ESPN+ (affiliate link, out of market), Fubo TV (affiliate link)

Local English TV: Fox13+ (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

International TV:

Australia & New Zealand: beIN Sports Australia

Brazil: DAZN Brazil

China: China Sports Media

Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain: DAZN (Europe)

India: Eurosport

Latin America: ESPN Latin America

Netherlands: ESPN Netherlands

Southeast Asia: beIN Sports Asia

Lineups

