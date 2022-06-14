Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Two Questions

Similar to the Seattle Sounders, Vancouver started the season slow. Unlike the Sounders it wasn’t because the Whitecaps won the Concacaf Champions League. Only NYCFC has been hotter over the last five matches than these two Cascadia teams. The Vancouver Whitecaps have claimed 10 points in the last five, while Seattle took 9.

Tuesday night’s meeting is likely better for both teams, even with the international absences. Vancouver is healthier than they’ve been for most of 2022. Seattle is rested, rejuvenated.

Act two for Seattle is the quest for a Supporters’ Shield, or at least a Western Conference title. Though they are well back of the lead, their post-CCL form hints at a significant run towards the mid-50 point range.

This is the second Cascadia Cup contest of 2022. Portland beat Vancouver 3-2, back in April when neither of the two lesser Cascadians were winning Champions League.

For Eighty Six Forever, Samuel answers Two Questions .

SaH: How short is the roster due to the international break?

86er: Unlike past years the Caps haven’t actually been hit too hard by international duty. Lucas Cavallini and Javain Brown are the only guys unavailable on Tuesday. Really, injuries have and continue to be far more of an issue for Vancouver. Ryan Gauld and Cristian Dajome were recovering from injuries over the past week so Whitecaps fans will have a keen eye on those two to see how much of a role they play in Seattle.

SaH: What non-member of the Ideal XI has to step up for the ‘Caps to get a victory in Seattle?

86er: Cavallini has been the best player on the Whitecaps so far this season, so in his absence Brian White will be asked to handle the striking responsibilities. It’s funny how quickly things change because based on last year’s performances, White was the starting striker headed into this year. The American has struggled with injury so far in 2022, so there’s no reason to think he can’t re-discover some of last year’s form as the season goes on. Added to this, the midfield could look a bit different from the Whitecaps in Seattle. Caio Alexandre is finally back from 8 months out injured, and Andres Cubas has just joined the team after a stint with Paraguay. Neither of those guys have started for Vancouver this year, so that could really shake things up for the Whitecaps. Alexandre, ideally, will start against Seattle, while Cubas could feature as a sub.

Check out their story from just as the international break started — Are the Vancouver Whitecaps good again?

There isn’t a reverse this game.