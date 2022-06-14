Major Link Soccer: Australia wins in penalties, qualifies for the World Cup

MLS

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Chicago Fire goalkeeper “Gaga’ Slonina. Chelsea Leading the Race for Chicago Fire Goalkeeper ‘Gaga’ Slonina – NBC Chicago

Confirmed: The most successful head coach in NYCFC history will take over Standard de Liège effective immediately, Nick Cushing named interim head coach of New York City. Ronny Deila leaves NYCFC for Standard Liége - Hudson River Blue

The Euros champion is now black-and-gold. LAFC sign defender Giorgio Chiellini - Angels on Parade

This is another one of those weeks that will feature matches for both club and country. Coffee with the Caps, Monday June 13 - Eighty Six Forever

Plus, thoughts from Alyssa Naeher on the NWSL’s condensed schedule to start the season. Olivia Moultrie’s first goal, Mal Pugh stars, and our faves from this week in NWSL - The Athletic

USA/Canada

Four cities are virtual locks. Another four are leaning that way. Several others also have attractive bids. Is the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup coming to your city? We’ll know Thursday. 2026 World Cup host cities: Ranking the United States contenders

Familiar names show up on the list, but there’s a few new faces coming in as well. Your CONCACAF W Championship USWNT roster is here - All For XI

Taylor Kornieck was supposed to be the pillar of the Orlando Pride’s much anticipated rebuild. She was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 National Women’s Soccer League Draft, an imposing attacking player who could play as a target forward or in midfield. Taylor Kornieck transformed her game. Now, her first USWNT call-up is for World Cup qualifying – Equalizer Soccer

Vlatko Andonovski has confirmed that even prior to her knee injury, Christen Press did not make the USWNT roster for World Cup qualifying. Christen Press wasn’t on the USWNT roster even before her injury | Pro Soccer Wire

U.S. women’s national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski has said he told Megan Rapinoe last year that she would be on the roster for the CONCACAF W Championship this summer, barring injury. USWNT roster: Andonovski says Rapinoe’s place was given last year

As many observers and players alike have noted, World Cup qualifying is at its core a pass/fail exam – either you made it to the dance or you didn’t – and the US men’s national team earned their spot in Qatar 2022 via one of the Concacaf Octagonal’s three automatic. USMNT seek to end June camp “on a good note” against “more aggressive” El Salvador | MLSSoccer.com

Time to defend the crown. USA vs. El Salvador, 2022 Concacaf Nations League: What to watch for

The Canadian men’s national team’s hectic June window came to an end on Monday as they lost 2-1 to Honduras in Concacaf Nations League action in San Pedro Sula. Canada will trust the process heading into World Cup after hectic June window | MLSSoccer.com

Canada struck late, but suffered a 2-1 defeat to Honduras in Concacaf Nations League play at a rain-soaked Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula on Monday night. Recap: Honduras 2, Canada 1 | MLSSoccer.com

World

Australia become the 31st team to book their place at the 2022 World Cup after beating Peru on penalties in an intercontinental play-off in Qatar. Australia 0-0 Peru (5-4 on pens): Australia book World Cup place with shootout win - BBC Sport

Fati and her Afghanistan team-mates had to “fight to survive” as they escaped from the Taliban. Now they face an uncertain future. Afghanistan women's team: They escaped the Taliban but face uncertain football future - BBC Sport

England manager Gareth Southgate says a proposed documentary about players wives and girlfriends is “not my cup of tea”. England: Gareth Southgate says term 'Wags' is 'disrespectful' - BBC Sport

The possible introduction of kick-ins is discussed at the latest meeting of football’s lawmaking body, the International Football Association Board (Ifab). Possible introduction of kick-ins discussed by football's lawmakers Ifab - BBC Sport

Gareth Bale has suggested the status of his next club is unimportant and refused to rule out a move to a team below the top flight. Gareth Bale raises Cardiff hopes by refusing to rule out second-tier clubs | Gareth Bale | The Guardian

England men’s and women’s teams met up at St George’s Park where Lucy Bronze said she discussed the pressure of tournament football at home with Declan Rice and Kieran Trippier. Lucy Bronze says Rice and Trippier have told Lionesses to embrace home Euros | England women's football team | The Guardian

Doctors failing to remove players with obvious concussions has hampered the progress of protocols to prevent brain injuries, football’s law-making body has claimed. Clearly concussed footballers are being allowed to play on, Ifab claims | Concussion in sport | The Guardian

The former Manchester United captain tells Shanti Das about spending his football career as ‘a robot’, finally learning to cry and the need to tackle abuse. Patrice Evra: ‘I don’t want kids to live the way I lived for so many years’ | Soccer | The Guardian

Holders France failed to qualify for the final four of the Nations League when they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Croatia as they stayed winless in the competition on Monday. France's Nations League final four hopes vanish with Croatia defeat

The Brazilian soccer star has a passion for playing cards, and is eyeing a future career in professional poker. Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar makes World Series of Poker debut in Las Vegas

Chris Kirchner’s proposed acquisition of Derby County is off after the American businessman withdrew his offer, the EFL said on Monday. U.S. businessman Chris Kirchner withdraws bid to buy Wayne Rooney's Derby County - EFL

The IFAB says Artificial Intelligence-driven semi-automated VAR offside technology is on course to be implemented for this year’s World Cup. Semi-automated VAR offside technology on track for Qatar World Cup | ESPN

What’s on TV?

9:00 AM - Armenia v. Scotland - UEFA Nations League - FS2

11:00 AM - Costa Rica v. New Zealand - World Cup Qualifying - FS2, Universo, Telemundo

11:00 AM - San Lorenzo v. Arsenal - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Germany v. Italy - UEFA Nations League - FS1

12:00 PM - French Guiana v. Belize - CONCACAF Nations League - Paramount+

1:00 PM - Bonaire v. U.S. Virgin Islands - CONCACAF Nations League - Paramount+

1:30 PM - Turks and Caicos Islands v. Sint Maarten - CONCACAF Nations League - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Bermuda v. Montserrat - CONCACAF Nations League - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Haiti v. Guyana - CONCACAF Nations League - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Talleres Córdoba v. Newell’s Old Boys - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Patronato v. Aldosivi - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Atlético Ottawa v. York United - Canadian Premier League - FS2

5:00 PM - Jamaica v. Mexico - CONCACAF Nations League - TUDN, Univision, Paramount+

5:30 PM - Estudiantes v. Sarmiento - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

5:30 PM - Defensa y Justicia v. Huracán - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

5:30 PM - Juventude v. Santos - Brasileirão - Paramount+

7:00 PM - El Salvador v. USMNT - CONCACAF Nations League - FS1, TUDN, Univision

7:00 PM - Edmonton v. HFX Wanderers - Canadian Premier League - FS2

7:30 PM - Sounders FC v. Vancouver Whitecaps - MLS - Fox13+, Amazon Prime, ESPN+