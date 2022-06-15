Major Link Soccer: Costa Rica secure final spot in 2022 World Cup

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Researching a World Cup player’s disappearance sent us on a years-long quest through mental illness, tragedy, and a story altogether human. The disappearance of Wee Willie McLean: Solving America’s oldest soccer mystery - The Athletic

MLS has sold all of its global media rights exclusively to Apple, becoming the first major U.S. sports league to align with a digital media company. MLS chooses Apple for its exclusive global media rights in 10-year deal | SBJ

MLS commissioner Don Garber and Apple executive Eddy Cue spoke to Pro Soccer Wire about the league’s new media rights deal with Apple. MLS commissioner Don Garber discusses media rights deal with Apple | Pro Soccer Wire

MLS has agreed to a new broadcast agreement with Apple that multiple industry sources pegged at 10 years, $2.5 billion. MLS agrees to 10-year broadcast deal with Apple worth $2.5 billion: Sources - The Athletic ($)

NWSL / women’s club soccer

The name the rivalry deserves, so vote for it ASAP. There can only be one name for Angel City FC-San Diego Wave: CHANCLÁSICO - Angels on Parade

International soccer

I wouldn’t call it fun, but it was amusing at least. 2022 Concacaf Nations: USA 1-1 El Salvador - A Concacafing work of staggering disorder - Stars and Stripes FC

Costa Rica became the final team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with victory over New Zealand. Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand: Costa Rica qualify for 2022 World Cup in Qatar - BBC Sport

Spain’s female players will receive the same bonuses as their male counterparts as well as improved working conditions as part of a new agreement, the Spanish Football Federation said. Spain’s female footballers to receive equal bonuses in new agreement | ESPN

Spain’s record goalscorer Jennifer Hermoso is set to miss the 2022 European Championship due to a sprained knee ligament. Euro 2022: Spain forward Jennifer Hermoso set to miss tournament through injury - BBC Sport

Hungary stunned England at Molineux to record their second win over Gareth Southgate’s side in 10 days in the Nations League. England 0-4 Hungary: Visitors earn historic win at Molineux - BBC Sport

Wales equalized off a penalty in second-half stoppage time, only for the Netherlands to score the game winner straight off the restart. Nations League: Wales fight-back falls short away to Netherlands - BBC Sport

World men’s club soccer

The Reds signed number one target, Uruguayan star Darwin Núñez to kick off their summer transfer spree. Official: Liverpool Announce £85M Benfica Striker Darwin Núñez Signing - The Liverpool Offside

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed to a £30m deal with Brighton & Hove Albion for highly rated Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma. Tottenham agree £30m deal for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma - BBC Sport

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has been appointed manager of Championship side Burnley. Burnley appoint former Manchester City captain Kompany as manager - BBC Sport

Former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon leads a consortium hoping to buy Premier League club Everton. Ex-Manchester United & Chelsea chief Peter Kenyon leads group hoping to buy Everton - BBC Sport

The young France midfielder says he spoke to other clubs but was always waiting for a call from the 14-times European Cup winners. Tchouaméni ‘wants to leave his mark on history’ with evolving Real Madrid | The Guardian

Manchester United fear Barcelona are trying to hike the fee for Frenkie de Jong to help solve their financial problems, sources have told ESPN. Man United, Barcelona in dispute over Frenkie de Jong fee, player open to transfer | ESPN

Barcelona will promote the U.N. Refugee Agency’s logo on the back of its jerseys for the next four seasons under a partnership announced Tuesday. Barcelona to feature United Nations Refugee Agency logo on jerseys | ESPN

It’s a relatively quiet day internationally, but there are a bunch of South American club games available on Paramount+ through the afternoon hours. Some highlights below:

4:30 PM: New England Revolution vs. Orlando City (MLS) — ESPN+

3:00 PM: Colón vs. River Plate (Argentine Primera) — Paramount+

4:00 PM: Hartford Athletic vs. Memphis 901 (USL Championship) — ESPN+

4:30 PM: Flamengo vs. Cuiabá (Brasileirão) — Paramount+

5:00 PM: Valour vs. Cavalry (CanPL) — FS2

5:30 PM: Boca Juniors vs. Tigre (Argentine Primera) — Paramount+

5:30 PM: Athletico Paranaense vs. Corinthians (Brasileirão) — Paramount+

7:00 PM: Oakland Roots vs. New Mexico United (USL Championship) — ESPN+