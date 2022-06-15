Did you miss your Sounders during their two-week layoff? Well, they missed you, too. And they seemed determined to remind us fans of all the reasons we had to miss them during their 4-0 demolition of their Cascadia rivals, Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Vancouver looked out of sorts from the jump, as evidenced by Fredy Montero winning an early penalty via some stellar movement, which Nico Lodeiro cooly converted. From there, is was the Raúl Ruidíaz show, as the striker scored two to finish off some very well-crafted attacking moves. Alex Roldan put an exclamation point on the match, finishing through the despondent ‘Caps keeper.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance