Sounders vs. Whitecaps: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders moved into a playoff spot for the first time in 2022, beating the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-0 to jump from 11th place to 7th in the Western Conference standings. The Sounders got a brace from Raúl Ruidíaz, one goal from Nicolás Lodeiro and another from Alex Roldan.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 4 – Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0

Wednesday, June 14, 2022

Venue: Lumen Field Stadium

Referee: Lukasz Szpala

Assistants: Frank Anderson, Jeremy Kieso

Fourth Official: Tim Ford

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

Attendance: 31,165

Weather: 60 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA – Nico Lodeiro (penalty) 5’

SEA – Raúl Ruidíaz (Jimmy Medranda, Kelyn Rowe) 28’

SEA – Raúl Ruidíaz (Léo Chú, Kelyn Rowe) 54’

SEA – Alex Roldan (Danny Leyva) 89’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

VAN – Andrés Cubas (caution) 65’

VAN – Caio Alexandre (caution) 79’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Jimmy Medranda (Dylan Teves 72’), Xavier Arreaga, Jackson Ragen, Alex Roldan, Léo Chú (Ethan Dobbelaere 88’), Kelyn Rowe, Obed Vargas, Nicolás Lodeiro (Abdoulaye Cissoko 88’), Raúl Ruidíaz (Will Bruin 64’), Fredy Montero (Danny Leyva 72’)

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Nouhou

Total shots: 16

Shots on goal: 8

Fouls: 16

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 0

Vancouver Whitecaps FC – Cody Cropper, Jake Nerwinski (Tristan Blackmon 75’), Érik Godoy, Ranko Veselinović, Luis Martins (Cristian Dájome 61’), Leonard Owusu (Caio Alexandre 46’), Florian Jungwirth (Andrés Cubas 61’), Marcus Godinho, Ryan Gauld, Déiber Caicedo (Ryan Raposo 89’), Brian White (Tosaint Ricketts 68’)

Substitutes not used: Isaac Boehmer, Sebastian Berhalter, Michael Baldisimo

Total shots: 10

Shots on goal: 0

Fouls: 10

Offside: 4

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 3

Postgame soundbytes

SOUNDERS FC HEAD COACH BRIAN SCHMETZER

On the team scoring four goals:

“I was very pleased with our response coming out of halftime because sometimes, you know, coming out of halftime to nothing…but we got that third goal and that kind of puts the game away. So, being able to do that, keeping a clean sheet, a lot of positives around tonight for sure.”

SOUNDERS FC DEFENDER JACKSON RAGEN

On the message at halftime:

“Yeah, they had some momentum going into the end of the first half. Maybe a little fortunate to go into halftime with a clean sheet. But, I think, just focusing on clearances is what he emphasized. We had a couple of opportunities where we could clear the lines and get everyone up but we couldn’t quite do that. A little bit of bad luck but we fixed that in the second half.”

SOUNDERS FC MIDFIELDER OBED VARGAS

On the messaging from Nicolás Lodeiro before the game:

“No, he just said try to be more central because, you know, he likes to make the game himself. He likes to run around, get the ball, which means that one of us has to stay in the middle, which is me. That’s really it.”