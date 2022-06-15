Jordan Morris scores dramatic equalizer for USMNT

Jordan Morris closed out the international break in impressive fashion, scoring in the 91st minute to allow the United States to salvage a 1-1 tie with El Salvador in Concacaf Nations League play on Tuesday. It was Morris’ first international goal since Nov. 19, 2019 and perhaps gave him a leg up in his quest to make Gregg Berhalter’s World Cup roster.

Morris, who had struggled to finish chances in his start against Grenada a few days earlier, came off the bench in the 80th minute in this one. Fellow sub Luca de la Torre lofted a cross from the left wing, giving Morris an opportunity to out-leap his defender.

The game was played in laughably poor conditions, with heavy rains turning El Cuscatlan’s playing surface into a veritable mud pit. As you’d probably expect, the game lacked much flow. Morris, though, said he actually enjoyed it and likened it to his playing experiences growing up in the Seattle area.

Morris on the #USMNT mudbath in El Salvador: "It was fun, these are the kind of fields you play on as a kid, in the Seattle rain. We just wanted to embrace the challenge, the conditions weren't ideal, but we didn't make any excuses and pushed hard together as a team" — Kyle Bonn (@the_bonnfire) June 15, 2022

Other Sounders internationals