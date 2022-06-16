Major Link Soccer: Pogba back to Juventus

MLS

As early as last year, LAFC knew they might have a chance to sign Juventus and Italian national team superstar Giorgio Chiellini at some point in the future. What Giorgio Chiellini brings LAFC's present & future: "He’s one of a kind" | MLSSoccer.com

Players slipping became a common sight in the opening seven rounds of FC Dallas’ home schedule. Eventually green green grass of home - 3rd Degree

Read why Apple’s MLS deal may be a win for cord cutters but it could have a negative impact on the league’s future growth financially. Apple's MLS deal is a win for cord cutters but may hurt league

NWSL

There are good reasons the NWSL is seeing rookies play more prominent roles, and it only figures to push the USWNT to keep getting younger. NWSL's 2022 rookies are the best the league has ever had, and there are a few reasons for it | ESPN

The English coach talks about her move to the US, family visa problems and the world she wants her children to grow up in. Casey Stoney on coaching San Diego, Pride Month and leaving family behind | Women's football | The Guardian

USA/Canada

One of two US men’s national team windows between World Cup qualifying ending and the World Cup beginning is done. In five short months, Nov. 21 to be specific, the United States will take the field against Wales in Qatar to begin their World Cup 2022 campaign. Roster prediction 2.0: Who USMNT could bring to Qatar 2022 World Cup | MLSSoccer.com

A frenetic June window for the Canadian men’s national team concluded with a 2-1 loss to Honduras, following a convincing 4-0 win over Curacao at home. Roster prediction 2.0: Who Canada could bring to Qatar 2022 World Cup | MLSSoccer.com

There are 14 locks, and 12 spots up for grabs on the USMNT’s 2022 World Cup roster with five months to go until Qatar. USMNT World Cup roster prediction with 2 games left before Qatar 2022

Federal agents, mass surveillance, ICE in the streets and an expanded police state come with the soccer games. Hosting the 2026 World Cup will come at great human and moral cost to the U.S. | TOTB

World

Atletico Madrid have unveiled their new kit for the 2022-23 season and its new design has provoked a negative reaction from many fans. Atletico Madrid fans vent fury at 'ugly' 22-23 home kit

Paul Pogba has completed his return to Juventus on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United, sources have told ESPN. Paul Pogba completes Juventus return after Manchester United exit - sources

Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked as Paris Saint-Germain boss just months after guiding the team to the league title, sources have told ESPN. Mauricio Pochettino sacked by PSG - sources

Vincent Kompany will attract players Burnley might otherwise not be able to recruit, says his ex-Manchester City team-mate Nedum Onuoha. Vincent Kompany: New Burnley boss will attract players to club, says Nedum Onuoha - BBC Sport

Dani Alves will leave Barcelona when his contract expires this summer, the player confirmed on social media Wednesday. Dani Alves to leave Barcelona when contract expires this summer

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures will be released at 09:00 BST on Thursday - find out how to follow your favourite team on BBC Sport. Premier League 2022-23 fixtures: Schedule to be announced on Thursday - BBC Sport

La Liga files a complaint to Uefa about what it believes to be Financial Fair Play breaches by Manchester City and Paris St-Germain. La Liga: Top Spanish league steps up Financial Fair Play attack on Manchester City and PSG - BBC Sport

The French authorities deployed riot police at the Champions League final in Paris apparently due to a misconceived association of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster with hooliganism, according to a report produced for France’s prime minister. Outrage as report on Paris final policing links Hillsborough with hooliganism | Champions League | The Guardian

Now all the finalists for Qatar have been confirmed, we assess who look most likely to lift the trophy in six months. World Cup 2022 power rankings: breaking down the final 32 | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

What’s on TV?

12:00 PM - Botafogo vs São Paulo - Brasileirão - Paramount+

2:00 PM - Palmeiras vs Atlético Goianiense - Brasileirão - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Avaí vs Fortaleza - Brasileirão - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Argentinos Juniors vs Independiente - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Rosario Central vs Godoy Cruz - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

5:30 PM - Platense vs Gimnasia La Plata - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

5:30 PM - Racing Club vs Vélez Sarsfield - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+