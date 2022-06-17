Major Link Soccer: Carlos Vela may be coming to Seattle for the last time

There’s a packed Saturday of soccer locally — those topics aren’t covered here. Links is your open thread for other soccer news and games to watch.

MLS

So what’s the deal with Carlos Vela and LAFC? - Angels on Parade

Pun intended!

Report: D.C. United interested in midfielder Sonny Kittel - Black And Red United

There may be an Edison Flores replacement lined up.

United States national teams

Stock up, Stock Down & what we learned from the USMNT's June camp ahead of the World Cup | MLSSoccer.com

The US men’s national team’s June camp is in the books. Now, instead of counting the days/weeks/months until this autumn’s World Cup, we’re counting the minutes. There are just 180 of them left.

Cincinnati won't be a 2026 FIFA World Cup host city

FIFA announced Cincinnati will not be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted in North America.

International soccer

Stop making “inspirational” a requirement for women to play sport - All For XI

Footballers or as they’re also known, inspiring gals.

In Qatar’s World Cup Summer, the Mercury Rises and the Clock Ticks - The New York Times

In any other cycle, the World Cup would be kicking off this month. But the choice of Qatar as host changed everything, just as the World Cup has changed Qatar.

Broadcasting rights have changed the perception of women’s football in Ghana - All For XI

The players now have the representation they needed

Puget Sound soccer

Sounder trains to Sounders FC and Mariners games this weekend | Sound Transit

June 16, 2022 | Sounders FC and Mariners fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to the Sounders FC 12:00 p.m.

Puget Sound culture

WNBA legend Sue Bird retiring after this season | ESPN

The Seattle Storm legend and the league's all-time assists leader announced Thursday that she will retire at the end of the 2022 season.

How Would YOU Die in a Fantasy Novel?

We made a quiz! About how you would die in a fantasy novel! And we'll give a book recommendation tailored to each death! It's totally fun and safe, we promise!

Inside A League of Their Own, the Series That Goes Where the 1992 Classic Couldn’t | Vanity Fair

Women of color, queer characters, and a hypochondriac with a vintage humidifier—these Rockford Peaches have new stories to tell.

What to Watch

You can watch domestic soccer all day Saturday. Normally I advise winners on what would be best for our teams. But in one case that will not be true.

League play in Brazil and Argentina are both on Paramount+, while Peru’s action is on ViX if you want some deeper cuts. Most of the Concacaf men’s U-20s are on TUDN, but not the USA match.

Friday

4:30 PM PT — Washington Spirit vs Racing Louisville FC on Paramount+. Draws are good.

Saturday

Noon — Seattle Sounders vs LAFC on big ABC and ESPN Deportes. Go US.

2:00 PM PT — LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Seems weird, but the Timbers winning would be helpful.

5:00 PM PT — Louisville City vs Orange County SC on ESPN+. If you watch one USL Championship match it should be this one.

5:30 PM PT — Kansas City Current vs Chicago Red Stars on Paramount+. Go Current

7:00 PM PT — OL Reign vs Angel City FC on Paramount+. Go US.

7:00 PM PT — Tacoma Defiance vs Colorado Rapids II on MLSNextPro.com. Go US.

Sunday

1:00 PM PT — NJ/NY Gotham FC vs San Diego Wave on Paramount+. Go Gotham

3:00 PM PT — Nashville SC vs Sporting KC on FS1 and FOX Deportes. Go Nashville.