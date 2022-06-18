OL Reign sign Canada forward Jordyn Huitema

OL Reign’s summer transfer activity continues, with the club on Saturday officially announcing the signing of forward Jordyn Huitema through the 2023 season, with an option to extend to 2024, after an undisclosed transfer fee was paid to Paris Saint-Germain Féminine. Huitema will occupy an international roster spot.

The signing confirms The Athletic’s first reporting last Wednesday that the club was in negotiations with the Canadian international.

Huitema joined the PSG in 2019 as an 18 year-old on a four-year contract, forgoing college despite interest from powerhouse programs Stanford and UCLA. In her three years at PSG, Huitema made 45 appearances, scoring six goals, usually coming off the bench to replace Marie-Antoinette Katoto. On the international stage, Huitema has made 49 appearances for Canada, scoring 14 goals, and was part of the Olympic gold medal-winning squad in the 2020 Tokyo Games along with now teammate, Quinn.

“Jordyn has shown her ability to play at the highest level at both the club and international level. We understand how much potential she has and think that she could have an important role on this team,” said OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey in the club’s announcement.

At only 21 years old, already having three years of professional experience at a powerhouse club, and already a mainstay on her national team, Huitema could be OL Reign’s next star impact player. She’s already been tapped as part of Canada’s future, and when your mentor is the greatest international scorer of all time, Christine Sinclair, there’s something special there. That something special was even noticed in this 2017 profile, before she turned professional.

Huitema hails from Chilliwack, British Columbia, about 50 miles east of Vancouver. All things relative to geography, a homecoming to the Pacific Northwest region paired with consistent minutes, much like we’ve seen with Alana Cook after her move from PSG, could result in very good things on the field for Huitema and OL Reign.

“I’m really looking forward to this new chapter and opportunity with OL Reign. This team is filled with some of the most talented players from around the world and I’m honored to be a part of it I’m eager to get started and can’t wait to contribute to the team’s success,” said Huitema in the club’s announcement.

And as is customary whenever a new player is announced, here’s a Jordyn Huitema highlight reel.