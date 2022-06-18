Throughout 2022, the Seattle Sounders have been faced with one big test after another. So far, they’ve passed them, dispatching Liga MX’s Club León in the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals; defending MLS Cup winners New York City FC in the semis; and Pumas UNAM in the finals. But Saturday’s challenge is a bit different. LAFC come into this game as the Supporters’ Shield leaders, having scored a league-best 29 goals in the process.

Although LAFC come into this game riding a two-game winning streak, it is notable that they’ve not played since May 28. Also of note is that eight of LAFC’s nine wins have come against teams who are not currently in playoff position and two of their three losses have come against teams in playoff spots.

The Sounders, meanwhile, have won 4 of 5 including a 4-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday and just moved into the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference.

Notes

LAFC has beaten the Sounders six times and tied them twice since entering the league in 2018. Only the Timbers (7) have beaten the Sounders more in that time and no one has avoided defeat more frequently.

LAFC have four road wins already in 2022. They had just five road wins in 2020 and 2021 combined.

The Sounders have scored a league-leading three come-from-behind wins this year. LAFC are the only team to have won every game in which they led.

LAFC lead MLS with 10 goals from seven different substitutes this year. Only four teams in MLS history have received more than 12 goals

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

QUESTIONABLE: Yeimar Gómez Andrade (R Hamstring Strain)

OUT: João Paulo (R ACL Tear); Raúl Ruidíaz (L Hamstring Strain); Josh Atencio (adductor)

LAFC

QUESTIONABLE: Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (L Quad)

OUT: Erik Dueñas (L Knee); Julian Gaines (Pelvis); Tomas Romero (Health & Safety Protocols)

Officials

Referee: Allen Chapman; Assistant Referees: Logan Brown & Adnrew Bigelow; 4th Official: Greg Dopka; VAR: Kevin Stott; Assistant VAR: Joshua Patlak

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Sunday, 12:08 PM

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Online Streaming: ESPN+ (affiliate link, out of market), Fubo TV (affiliate link)

National English TV: ABC (Jon Champion & Taylor Twellman)

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

National Spanish TV: ESPN Deportes

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

