Seattle Sounders hosted LAFC and came away with a draw against the league leaders. I know I’m going to sound like Steve Zakuani when I say this, but the Sounders looked to be the much stronger team based on the eye test (although xG would say otherwise). Seattle controlled the majority of the match, but only took the lead via a fluky goal. (Side note: I had a recent conversation in the middle of pickup soccer about my disdain for the 6 receiving the ball facing his own goal. And this was a prime example of how that can go horribly wrong. The Sounders have given up a goal in this fashion this season. This time, they were the beneficiaries.) LAFC then scored a fluky goal of their own, thanks in large part to an assist from referee Allen Chapman. (I’ve said it before, but I’ll say it again: I don’t want to influence the ratings. But also, good grief, Allen. Way to center yourself in a soccer match, my guy.)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance