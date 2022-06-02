Major Link Soccer: USMNT grabs a 3-0 win over Morocco

MLS/USL

Some 4D chess explanations. 3 reasons why Giorgio Chiellini might make sense at LAFC - Angels on Parade

Real Salt Lake acquired El Paso Locomotive FC midfielder Diego Luna for what appears to be a record transfer fee for a USL to MLS player. Locomotive FC Loses Young Star Diego Luna to MLS Real Salt Lake

The summer transfer window is here, and MLS players will play a key role in the musical chairs game that defines the global transfer market. Who could move? MLS players to watch as European transfer windows open | MLSSoccer.com

EDITOR’S NOTE: To honor National Coming Out Day on Monday, and in support of the LGBTQ+ community and their ongoing fight for equality, we’re re-sharing an Extratime interview from earlier this year with former LA Galaxy winger Robbie Rogers and former Minnesota United FC midfielder Collin Martin as they discuss National Coming Out Day: Robbie Rogers and Collin Martin share their advice for LGBTQ+ youth | MLSSoccer.com

CONCACAF has unveiled the qualification criteria for the confederation’s expanded Champions League starting in 2024. CONCACAF reveals qualification criteria for expanded Champions League in 2024

After his father died from COVID-19, then-15-year-old RSL academy standout Julio Benitez felt compelled to provide for his family, so he turned pro. RSL's Julio Benitez lost his father to COVID. Now, at 16, he's providing for his family while building an MLS career | ESPN

The tournament will grow to 27 teams starting in 2024, with different paths to qualification opening up as a result. Concacaf Champions League: Expanded 2024 field qualifying criteria - Sports Illustrated

Racing Louisville’s Nadia Nadim also called out the practice field conditions, alleging that goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer was hurt as a result. Racing Louisville coach slams Kansas City practice field conditions – JWS

USA

The family of Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer, who died by suicide in March, has started an initiative to strengthen mental health supports. Katie Meyer’s family creates petition to bolster student support systems

The USMNT thought it had an agreement with U.S. Soccer separate from the women last summer. Instead, it now stands to become one of the highest-paid national teams on the planet. Here’s how it unfolded. How USMNT players agreed to equal pay without formally entering the negotiating room | Yahoo Sports

“I’m not super happy with the amount of Americans here,” Pulisic said after a 3-0 win over Morocco. Christian Pulisic disappointed with USMNT fans, who are disappointed with ticket prices

It was good game all around, but it might have been Haji Wright’s night. 2022 June Friendlies: USA 3-0 Morocco - a dominant win for the Americans - Stars and Stripes FC

Fate, and the calendar, have given the US men’s national team a fleeting six matches to prepare themselves for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar over the next six months. USMNT win vs. Morocco provided World Cup-level test with “vulnerable” moments | MLSSoccer.com

Veteran center back returns to Berhalter’s A-team…but at what cost? Aaron Long to start for USMNT in stunning attack on USMNT fans - Once A Metro

The NYCFC goalkeeper is having a career year, outperforming other MLS internationals. USMNT analysis: NYCFC’s Sean Johnson is better than Matt Turner - Hudson River Blue

Bayern Munich’s Malik Tillman could make his USMNT debut vs. Morocco after FIFA officially approved his switch from Germany to the USMNT. Malik Tillman on why he chose the USMNT over Germany | Pro Soccer Wire

I’m not sure if you’ve heard, but there are some US men’s national team games coming up during the June window. USMNT mission: What 6 MLSers must accomplish in June window | MLSSoccer.com

Spelling time! National Spelling Bee 2022: TV schedule, prize money, how to watch, rules, hardest words, more - SBNation.com

World

Mónica Vergara calls a short camp for training sessions ending on Monday, June 6. México announces roster for microcycle ahead of Perú friendlies - FMF State Of Mind

Argentina marked the revival of the Cup of Champions in style as they outclassed Italy 3-0 in a heavyweight clash billed as the “Finalissima” at a raucous Wembley Stadium on Wednesday. Lionel Messi pulls strings as Argentina outclass Italy in Finalissima at Wembley

Alan Pardew has left his role at CSKA Sofia in protest after his Black players were racially abused by the club’s own fans. Alan Pardew leaves CSKA Sofia in protest after Black players racially abused by own fans

Emotion-fuelled Ukraine deliver a momentous performance to give their nation a rare moment of joy and move within one win of the World Cup finals. Scotland 1-3 Ukraine: How visitors gave sparkle of joy to troubled nation in World Cup play-off - BBC Sport

American investment firm RedBird agree deal worth £1bn to buy AC Milan from Elliott Advisors. AC Milan: American investment firm RedBird to buy Serie A club for £1bn - BBC Sport

Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United on a free transfer when his contract expires this month. Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United on free transfer - BBC Sport

Zouma also banned for keeping cats for five years after footage of him kicking and slapping pet went viral. West Ham footballer Kurt Zouma ordered to do community service over cat abuse | West Ham United | The Guardian

The shortlists for the PFA 2022 awards have been announced with Kevin De Bruyne chasing a hat-trick of men’s player of the year wins. Kevin De Bruyne and Sam Kerr head PFA player of the year award shortlists | PFA Player of the Year awards | The Guardian

What’s on TV?

9:00 AM - Georgia v. Gibraltar - UEFA Nations League - FS2

10:00 AM - Girona v. Eibar - Segunda Division - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Spain v. Portugal - UEFA Nations League - FS1

1:00 PM - Anguilla v. Dominica - CONCACAF Champions League - Paramount+

2:00 PM - French Guiana v. Guatemala - CONCACAF Champions League - Paramount+

2:00 PM - New York RB II v. San Diego Loyal - USL Championship - ESPN+

3:00 PM - Belize v. Dominican Republic - CONCACAF Champions League - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Rochester New York v. Toronto II - MLS Next Pro - MLS Next Pro Site

4:30 PM - Panama v. Costa Rica - CONCACAF Champions League - TUDN, Paramount+

4:30 PM - Barbados v. Antigua and Barbuda - CONCACAF Champions League - Paramount+

5:00 PM - Guadeloupe v. Cuba - CONCACAF Champions League - Paramount+