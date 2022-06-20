Major Link Soccer: Nifty Nadia Nadim

Nadia Nadim and Racing Louisville ruined the party for Washington Spirit, and that was just the start of the weekend. Seattle sports hosted the city of Los Angeles on Saturday, but OL Reign were the only Seattle team to take a win out of it. Tacoma Defiance keep running over MLS Next Pro opponents, while former players make their mark in the USL Championship. The transfer window is open and active on the men’s and women’s sides in Europe, and Americans are sure to be involved, all in the weekend’s links.

Seattle

OL Reign’s latest win, as the opponents saw it. Scoreless in Seattle: OL Reign 1, Angel City FC 0 - Angels on Parade

Megan Rapinoe got her first start of the season, and won’t get a chance for her second until the end of July. Megan Rapinoe ejected from OL Reign's win over Angel City FC – JWS

It wasn’t a bad game, necessarily, but it wasn’t quite good enough from the Sounders on Saturday afternoon. Sounders defense nearly shuts out LAFC, the top-scoring team in MLS | The Seattle Times

Defiance are flying in MLS Next Pro, and right now Marlon Vargas is leading the way. MATCH RECAP: Tacoma Defiance Wins 4-1 Over Colorado Rapids 2 at Starfire Stadium | Tacoma Defiance

The Seattle Sounders’ star goalkeeper on the intersection of art and sport. Stefan Frei: an artist between the goalposts — tideland magazine

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

Diego Luna is just the beginning for El Paso as their academy grows alongside professionals. Why El Paso Locomotive FC’s Academy can be the next game-changer in American soccer

Adeniran and Serrano get shouts for their performances while former giants Phoenix and Orange County are spiralling. The Twenty-Seven: Phoenix faltering and regime change in Tulsa

Savarino’s glorious goal sealed the result as RSL kept San Jose in the basement for another week. RSL shakes San Jose, wins 2-0 on defensive strength, Savarino skill - RSL Soapbox

NWSL/Global women’s soccer

On July 2nd, Gotham FC defender Gina Lewandowski will play her final professional soccer game at Red Bull Arena. Gina Lewandowski Says Farewell to Pro Soccer Career - Nets Republic

The new Tigres head coach took questions from the media and laid out her vision for the club. Tigres Femenil head coach Carmelina Moscato meets the media ahead of 2022 Apetura - FMF State Of Mind

Amirah Ali is already making an impact in her rookie season, helping to win games and secure points. Amirah Ali is making waves with San Diego - All For XI

Como se dice “Bronze” en Catalan? Lucy Bronze Leaves Manchester City Women for Barca - Bitter and Blue

The Nadia Nadim show ruined the night for Washington. Recap: Washington Spirit allow another late comeback through two second half Racing Louisville goals - Black And Red United

Alex Morgan is a woman of singular focus with San Diego, and it’s paying dividends. Why so serious?: NJNY Gotham FC 0, San Diego Wave FC 3 - LAG Confidential

USA

It’s clear that Chris Richards won’t be at Bayern next year, but where he will be isn’t quite so clear. Bayern Munich’s Chris Richards could be on the move to Spain or England - Bavarian Football Works

Global men’s soccer

Staines Town FC, down in the 9th or 10th division in England, has a list of grievances. Club Statement/June 2022 - Staines Town Football Club

How many players have played for all three of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea? Chelsea to step up Sterling bid as Manchester City expect player to leave | Transfer window | The Guardian

Liverpool have gone to Scotland and added an option behind Trent Alexander-Arnold. Official: Calvin Ramsay Signs for Liverpool and Will Wear Number 22 - The Liverpool Offside

Jesse Marsch’s latest Leeds addition. Leeds United secure Marc Roca signing from Bayern Munich for £10m - Through It All Together

What’s on TV today?

12:30 PM - Godoy Cruz vs. Defensa y Justicia (Primera División) - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Vélez Sarsfield vs. Rosario Central (Primera División) - Paramount+

4:00 PM - São Paulo vs. Palmeiras (Brasileirão) - Paramount+

5:30 PM - Canada U20 vs. USA U20 (CONCACAF U20 Championship) - TUDN.com and Facebook