Major Link Soccer: Columbus Crew signing Cucho Hernandez

Seattle

As the 50th anniversary of Title IX approaches, Megan Rapinoe reflects on the legislation’s impact on herself, and the world. Megan Rapinoe Discusses Transgender Sports Bans, Title IX | Time

Harris is first Clark County athlete to earn Washington honor since 2016. Columbia River’s Alex Harris is named Gatorade state player of the year in boys soccer - The Columbian

MLS/USL

We’re nearing the halfway point (!) of the 2022 MLS season. The Secondary Transfer Window opens in a couple of weeks (July 7) and lasts through Aug. 4. The standings have absolutely taken shape. Transfer watch: 5 most interesting teams in MLS this summer | MLSSoccer.com

He’ll fit right in at Arsenal. Matt Turner bids farewell to Revs – and stokes Arsenal rivalry with Tottenham | MLSSoccer.com

The Galaxy haven’t won a trophy of any kind since their last MLS Cup title in 2014, but have a chance to end drought in the U.S. Open Cup where they meet Sacramento in the quarterfinals. Why Galaxy can’t take hungry Sacramento Republic lightly in U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals

The deal is worth just over $10 million, which amounts to the seventh-most expensive signing in MLS history. Hernandez signed a contract through 2025 and will be a Young Designated Player. Sources: Columbus Crew complete club-record signing of Cucho Hernandez | MLSSoccer.com

Sources confirm to Massive Report that the Black & Gold are adding a player with EPL experience. Columbus Crew finalizing a record-breaking deal for Cucho Hernández - Massive Report

It seems like Sporting KC has typically avoided making much in the way of moves in the summer transfer window. A look at how KC’s summer signings have done. How Have Sporting KC’s Summer Transfer Signings done? - The Blue Testament

Jimmy Ockford captains the number 1 team in the USL. Former Defiance players Christian Herrera and Issa Rayyan are also on the squad. USL Championship Power Rankings – Week 15

The Houston Dash’s 4-3 win over the North Carolina Courage on Sunday was a wild ride full of momentum swings and end-to-end play. It was also an opportunity for Maria Sanchez to showcase her skills. Just months into her first full season with the Dash, the 26-year-old is establishing herself as central to the team – both literally and figuratively. Maria Sánchez is central to the Dash’s success – Equalizer Soccer

Women in sports often use social media to work around limited traditional media exposure, forge strong bonds with fans and earn endorsement money. How Alex Morgan, Liz Cambage and Ali Krieger are solving a problem facing women in sports

World

FIFA is reviewing transgender eligibility policies after swimming passed new rules that restrict transgender participation in women’s events. FIFA reviews transgender rules after swimming's change

The system will recognise hate speech and stop players seeing offensive messages while Gianni Infantino, Fifa’s president, called online abuse ‘a form of discrimination’. Fifa to tackle online abuse aimed at players during Qatar World Cup | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

Lucy Bronze is one of the biggest names in women’s football. At age 30, she has carved out a legacy as one of the most renowned right backs of all time, having won league titles in England before capturing three successive European crowns with Lyon. How Does Lucy Bronze Fit in at Barcelona? - by Om Arvind

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck is to step down from his role on 30 June, with co-owner Todd Boehly set to succeed him. Chelsea: Chairman Bruce Buck to step down after 19 years with Todd Boehly set to succeed him - BBC Sport

Former Cameroon striker Samuel Eto’o was handed a 22-month suspended prison sentence by a Spanish court. Samuel Eto'o gets suspended sentence after admitting €3.8m tax fraud

Armed kidnappers holding three men in Nigeria - including a former secretary-general of the country’s football federation - demand a ransom. Kidnappers in Nigeria demand ransom to release ex-NFF official Ahmed Sani Toro - BBC Sport

Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs announces he has resigned as Wales manager. Ryan Giggs: Ex-Manchester United winger resigns as Wales manager - BBC Sport

Barcelona need money and have essentially now taken out a huge mortgage on their future. It’s a massive gamble, so what are the risks involved? Barcelona’s financial plans will raise money now, but it’s a massive gamble on their future

Poland left-back Maciej Rybus is told he will not play for his country at the 2022 World Cup after he joins Russia’s Spartak Moscow. Maciej Rybus: Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz to not pick defender for 2022 World Cup in Qatar - BBC Sport

Paris Saint-Germain denied reports on Monday that Nice coach Christophe Galtier will be named the Parisian club’s new coach. PSG deny Galtier reports

The manager discusses the pressure of his job, Neymar’s future and turning down approaches from Real Madrid and PSG. Brazil’s Tite: ‘We reached the World Cup – now it’s time to be champions’ | Brazil | The Guardian

“Now when people think about Saudi... they’ll forget about my sister being tortured by the exact man that Messi is representing.” Messi Is Accused of Being the Face of a Blood-Soaked Regime

Turmoil at India’s FA could lead to ban and the national coach, Igor Stimac, has warned those in charge to ‘wake up’. Threat of Fifa ban looms over India and Chhetri’s hopes of passing Messi | Soccer | The Guardian

Kylian Mbappe has hit back at French football president Noel Le Graet for saying he wanted to quit France over his missed penalty at Euro 2020. Kylian Mbappe hits back at France FA chief Noel Le Graet for ignoring racism in quitting claim

What’s on TV?

8:30 AM - Slovakia U19 vs Italy U19 - UEFA U19 European Championship - ESPN3

11:00 AM - Romania U19 vs France U19 - UEFA U19 European Championship - TUDN, ESPN3

1:00 PM - Aruba U20 vs El Salvador U20 - CONCACAF U20 Championship - YouTube

3:00 PM - Aldosivi vs Platense - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Suriname U20 vs Haiti U20 - CONCACAF U20 Championship - YouTube

5:30 PM - Central Córdoba SdE vs San Lorenzo - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

5:30 PM - Guatemala U20 vs Panama U20 - CONCACAF U20 Championship - TUDN, YouTube

7:30 PM - LA Galaxy vs Sacramento Republic - US Open Cup - ESPN+

7:30 PM - Trinidad and Tobago U20 vs Mexico U20 - CONCACAF U20 Championship - TUDN, YouTube