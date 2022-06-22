Major Link Soccer: Lukaku headed to Inter on loan

Puget Sound

The reigning NWSL MVP discusses her desperation to help Wales reach Australia & New Zealand 2023. Fishlock: I can follow Bale’s lead with Wales | FIFA

MLS / US men’s club soccer

As rumors link NYCFC to Ichan Stadium, we look at the feasibility of playing MLS league games in the public park. NYCFC stadium on Randall’s Island? It could work. - Hudson River Blue

NWSL / women’s club soccer

On the 50th anniversary of the passing of Public Law No. 92-318, 86 Stat. 235, we celebrate the platform it gave women’s football. On Title IX’s 50th anniversary: How it changed the landscape for women’s football - All For XI

When you have a game flourishing at the highest level, you provide young players with a visualization of what a future in that sport looks like. US women’s soccer went mainstream thanks to the ‘99ers | North Jersey

Spurs Women are coming States-side! Spurs Women confirm participation in The Women’s Cup in Louisville, August 14-20 - Cartilage Free Captain

England’s Tottenham Hotspur and Italy’s AC Milan will participate in the Women’s Cup soccer tournament this summer in Louisville. Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan to play in Louisville’s 2022 Women’s Cup

The NWSL’s landmark CBA massively boosts benefits for players, but it also sets up potential points of friction for future deals. NWSL’s landmark CBA has big wins for players, but lingering questions for the future | ESPN

Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton and Aly Wagner are using their unique expertise to lead the latest NWSL expansion effort. Bay Area NWSL expansion group : ‘If we can change the game, we’ll change the world’ - The Athletic

Ending weeks of speculation and rumor, one of the best players in the world joins Pachuca. Jenni Hermoso signs with Liga MX Femenil’s Pachuca - FMF State Of Mind

FIFA has confirmed it is reviewing its gender eligibility regulations as world sports governing bodies seek to establish policies that will make their competitions fair and inclusive across the board. FIFA to review its gender eligibility regulations in wake of Fina ruling | The Guardian

International soccer

We look at how the law helped create the pipelines for women’s professional soccer and a dominant women’s national team. 50 years of Title IX: How college soccer fueled the USWNT engine - Stars and Stripes FC

The English FA has hit back at criticism of the venues for this summer’s Women’s Euro 2022 by saying it had to “persuade clubs and cities” to host. FA bite back at criticism of Women’s Euros 2022 venues | ESPN

Two European matches before the World Cup. USMNT to play Japan, Saudi Arabia in September - Stars and Stripes FC

The Football Association will be having talks on possible financial remedy for workers and a Qatar workers’ centre, its chair has said. FA wants to deliver positive World Cup legacy for migrant workers, insists chair | The Guardian

Corruption is “eating away” at football in World Cup-bound Tunisia, says the president of a team at the centre of a match-fixing row. Corruption ‘eating away’ at football in World Cup-bound Tunisia - BBC Sport

The Football Association has confidence in “resilient and accountable” England manager Gareth Southgate, says its chairwoman Debbie Hewitt. Gareth Southgate has FA’s confidence, says Debbie Hewitt - BBC Sport

Turmoil at India’s FA could lead to ban and the national coach, Igor Stimac, has warned those in charge to ‘wake up’. Threat of FIFA ban looms over India and Chhetri’s hopes of passing Messi | The Guardian

World men’s club soccer

Will Paul Pogba return to Juventus? What next for Gareth Bale? And where could Christian Eriksen end up? Which of Europe’s biggest names are still available on free transfers? - BBC Sport

Manchester United hope to persuade the Denmark midfielder to join them before the start of the new season. Manchester United interested in Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen - BBC Sport

Frenkie de Jong had the potential to be a revolutionary player when he joined Barcelona, but now he’s unspectacular. So why are Man United so interested in signing him? Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong has Man United interested, but what’s the big deal? | ESPN

Italian club Inter Milan have signed striker Romelu Lukaku on a season-long loan from Chelsea. Inter Milan to sign Romelu Lukaku on season-long loan from Chelsea - BBC Sport

U.S. investor John Textor became the main shareholder of Lyon on Tuesday and immediately targeted the dominance of Qatar-funded rival PSG on the men’s side. Lyon’s new U.S. majority shareholder John Textor seeks to end Paris Saint-Germain’s dominance | ESPN

