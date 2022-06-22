Sounders acquire $175k in allocation money from Atlanta United

The Seattle Sounders added $175,000 in General Allocation Money to their budget by sending an international roster spot to Atlanta United. That still leaves the Sounders with three more open international spots, along with three spots currently in use by Abdoulaye Cissoko, Léo Chú and Yeimar Gómez Andrade.

Atlanta United also acquired an international roster spot from Nashville SC for the same amount in allocation money plus a third-round pick in the MLS SuperDraft. The moves were necessitated by the signings of goalkeeper Raul Gudiño and centerback Juan Jose Purata.

The Sounders have now acquired $1.175 million in GAM in various trades since January. This is the second international roster spot the Sounders have traded away this year. In January, they sent an international roster spot to FC Dallas in exchange for $250,000 in GAM. That came on the heels of trading Brad Smith to D.C. United for $750,000 in GAM.

Sounders GM Garth Lagerwey has indicated that money will mostly be used to balance the team’s salary budget in coming years, but it does also seem to give them some flexibility for the summer transfer window.