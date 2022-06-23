Major Link Soccer: Sadio Mane joins Bayern Munich

Seattle

Critics objected to Megan Rapinoe’s inclusion in the USWNT’s World Cup qualifying squad. “If people don’t like that, that’s fine,” she told ESPN. Megan Rapinoe’s USWNT role has changed and she’s at peace: ‘A weight has been lifted’

The soccer great and best-selling author discuss Rapinoe’s career, that $24 million pay settlement, Title IX and more: “I’m proud of where we’ve gotten to.” Megan Rapinoe and Roxane Gay On Equal Pay, Trans Bans and Life After Soccer

“I don’t think there’s any other player that has had a more important career in the WNBA than Sue on and off the court,” Rapinoe said of her fiancée — perhaps a bit biased, but understandably so. Sue Bird retirement: Megan Rapinoe salutes her fiancée on the end of the Seattle Storm star's WNBA career

A mundane subclass based in historic examples such as Thomas Paine and Benjamin Franklin, as well as in certain versions of Assassin’s Creed. Rogue: Propagandist – a literary revolutionary | Full Moon Storytelling

MLS

The 2022 Canadian Championship final will feature Toronto FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC on a to-be-determined July date after both MLS clubs won their semifinals Wednesday night. Toronto FC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC march into Canadian Championship final | MLSSoccer.com

Braces by Salloi, Hernandez, put the home side in stride. Taking flight: Sporting Kansas City soar into U.S. Open Cup Semis with 6-0 win over Union Omaha - The Blue Testament

The 2022 US Open Cup semifinals took further shape Wednesday evening, as Sporting Kansas City and the New York Red Bulls joined USL Championship side Sacramento Republic in the next round. Sporting KC, New York Red Bulls cruise into US Open Cup semifinals | MLSSoccer.com

Seattle was not the only team to trade an international slot to Atlanta. Nashville SC trades for $175k General Allocation Money, ships international slot to Atlanta United – Club and Country

Here’s why Atlanta United needed to get international spots. Atlanta United acquires two international roster spots from Nashville and Seattle - Dirty South Soccer

Defiance’s only losses were to the three teams directly below them. Yes, we’re counting the draw without a bonus point as a loss. MLS NEXT Pro Top 5 Rankings: Week 13 | MLSNEXTPro.com

With half of the regular season in the books, where does the team stand? And who picks up some mid-season awards? Sporting Kansas City 2022 Mid-Season Review - The Blue Testament

Real Salt Lake assistant coach Brett Jacobs has been found guilty of exhibiting irresponsible behavior and using inappropriate language directed towards match officials during halftime of RSL’s match against SJ. MLS Disciplinary Committee fines Real Salt Lake assistant Brett Jacobs | MLSSoccer.com

It’s a mailbag column. I’ve made my jokes about whether or not we can call it a mailbag because most of you reading this have never seen a literal mailbag, but this isn’t a hill I’m going to die on right now. Which MLS youngster moves to Europe? How does Cucho fit in Columbus? Mailbag Q&A time | MLSSoccer.com

USA

The USWNT ranking is as it should be, No. 1 in the world. The latest FIFA rankings has the team first, but they don’t need FIFA to know they’re the best. USWNT Ranking: Team And FIFA Agree U.S. Is Still No. 1 In World

United States defender Bryan Reynolds has been loaned from AS Roma to Belgian club Westerlo for the 2022-23 season. Roma loans USMNT player Bryan Reynolds to Belgian side Westerlo

This winter’s World Cup will complicate this summer’s transfer window, which makes it a challenging time for USMNTers who need to find new teams. The USMNTers moving this transfer window: Five Americans who will likely find new homes this summer

All Matches to Stream Live on Paramount+; CBS Sports Network to Simulcast Select Matches Including Opening Group Stage Matches on Monday, July 4 and Both Semifinals Matches. CBS Sports Showcases Concacaf W Championship Culminating With On-Site Coverage From Mexico For Semifinals And Finals

The World Cup winner and Olympian’s new art explores the ”uniqueness and multi-dimensional nature of a coming out experience.” USWNT’s Tobin Heath’s Coming Out Art Says ‘I’m Gay’ in Block Letters | The Advocate

Two-time gold medalist and World Cup champion Briana Scurry talks about writing her memoir, the current USWNT roster and inclusion in soccer. Q & A with Briana Scurry: USWNT legend launches memoir – JWS

World

Sadio Mane completes a £35m move from Liverpool to Bayern Munich on a three-year contract. Sadio Mane: Bayern Munich sign Senegal forward from Liverpool in £35m deal - BBC Sport

Shakhtar Donetsk CEO Sergei Palkin offers The Athletic unique insight into the realities of running a football club during a war. ‘Agents are telling clubs, “Don’t pay Shakhtar, the players will become free, just pay me”.’ - The Athletic

Footage of the ex-Liverpool defender’s three own goals against the US in February went viral. She explains how she built herself back up. Meikayla Moore scored a hat-trick of own goals – but she will not let it define her - The Athletic

Over 70% of respondents felt they were getting value for money while the only negative was criticism of the cost of travel to matches. Women’s football fans enjoy WSL but unhappy with refereeing, survey finds | Women’s football | The Guardian

Our experts look ahead to the Women’s Euro 2022 this summer, with their group-by-group preview of the 16 teams taking part in the tournament. Who are the favourites, which players are key for their team’s chances and who are there to make up the numbers? Women’s Euro 2022 Preview: The Lowdown | The Analyst

Fran Kirby says she was relieved to make the Euro 2022 squad for hosts England after suffering with fatigue. Euro 2022: England's Fran Kirby speaks about 'relief' at overcoming fatigue problem - BBC Sport

Five members of Eritrea’s Under-20 women’s team who escaped after playing in a tournament in Uganda last year remain in hiding, the Guardian understands. Eritrea women’s team footballers still in hiding after escaping in Uganda | Soccer | The Guardian

Cardiff City have held talks with Gareth Bale’s representatives as they step up their efforts to sign the out-of-contract Wales captain. Gareth Bale: Wales captain’s representatives hold talks with Cardiff City - BBC Sport

It is all change at Chelsea after Granovskaia’s exit but the club’s new co-owner, chairman and sporting director has a big task. Exposed Boehly can make Tuchel as powerful as Guardiola and Klopp | Chelsea | The Guardian

Russian appeals against bans from international football are set to be heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in July. Russian football ban appeal to be heard by CAS in July

The two-time World Cup winner on his social action project, the rise of Vinicius Junior and how Brazil will fare in Qatar. Cafu: ‘There’s no greater feeling in football than lifting that trophy’ | Brazil | The Guardian

Eight people who took care of soccer legend Diego Maradona will be tried in Argentina courts for homicide, according to a ruling released Wednesday. Diego Maradona death: Eight doctors, nurses to be tried for homicide in Argentina

What’s on TV?

1:00 PM - Guatemala U20 vs Aruba U20 - CONCACAF U20 Championship - YouTube

3:00 PM - Trinidad and Tobago U20 vs Suriname U20 - CONCACAF U20 Championship - YouTube

5:00 PM - Forward Madison vs Richmond Kickers - USL League One - ESPN+

5:30 PM - Panama U20 vs El Salvador U20 - CONCACAF U20 Championship - TUDN, YouTube

7:30 PM - Mexico U20 vs Haiti U20 - CONCACAF U20 Championship - TUDN, YouTube