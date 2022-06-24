Major Link Soccer: Continuing to celebrate Title IX’s step towards equality in sport

Soccer and human rights

50 years later, a new generation of female athletes look at Title IX's impact | KNKX Public Radio

When Title IX became law 50 years ago, it had a resounding impact on girl's and women's sports. In an interview with KNKX, Seattle lawyer and former professional soccer player Stephanie Verdoia reflects on her career, the opportunities created by Title IX, but also how the law falls short of achieving true equality in sport.

Transgender footballers in Germany allowed to choose if they play in men's or women's teams - BBC Sport

The German FA announces transgender and non-binary footballers in Germany will be allowed to choose if they play in men's or women's teams.

MLS

NEWS: California Clasico Rescheduled Following Power Outage at Stanford University | San Jose Earthquakes

Wildfire season started impacting MLS games.

Power Ranking Averages - Week 15 (6/23/22) - RSL Soapbox

We're 11th on average with a high of 3rd (smart person/algorithm? who knows?) and a low of 15 (less smart)

Sporting KC adds Bundesliga attacker on free transfer - The Blue Testament

Not soon enough to help them against Seattle.

MLS Watchability Rankings - The league's most entertaining clubs, and their European equivalents

Who is the most exciting team in MLS? And which European club does your MLS team most resemble? Our Watchability Rankings break it all down.

The artists, inspiration and work behind the Nordecke’s Saturday Tifos - Massive Report

Meet Chris Rankin and Hakim Callwood, the artists who designed and contributed in making Saturday’s Pride and Juneteenth Tifos

“Soccer fanatic city”: DC eager to welcome back MLS All-Star Game | MLSSoccer.com

WASHINGTON – So, so much has changed since the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target last visited the United States’ capital city 18 years ago.

other men’s club soccer

Move on up: A guide to the USL players due for the big time

I requested a “next USL player to move up” blog and John made it for everyone.

Zach Steffen Close to Exit, in Search of Playing Time - Bitter and Blue

A move away would behoove all sides.

Manchester City fan banned for throwing flare in vital game - BBC News

Phillip Maxwell is banned from football for throwing a flare during a crucial Manchester City game.

Former Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow buys Spanish soccer club Leganes

An investment group led by former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow has bought Spanish soccer club Leganes.

LaLiga games to be played in U.S. before 2026 World Cup - marketing chief

Relevent Sports CEO Daniel Sillman has said LaLiga games will be played on North American soil before the 2026 World Cup.

Sheffield United players due in court over play-off disorder - BBC News

Police say the two players will face charges over violence following the Championship play-off semi-final.

What is the secret to man-management in football? | Soccer | The Guardian

Harry Redknapp, Alex Ferguson, José Mourinho, Jürgen Klopp and Rafa Benítez had different approaches. What works?

Outlook for San Diego Wave FC in 2022? Gotta be playoffs - LAG Confidential

This team is off to a good enough start to think about making history.

Washington Spirit hire Mark Krikorian as GM, president of operations

The Washington Spirit have hired Mark Krikorian as the club’s next general manager and president of soccer operations.

Savannah DeMelo is the real deal – Equalizer Soccer

other women’s club soccer

Leeds Die-Hard Rachel Daly Prepared for Mixed Emotions Playing at Elland Road - Our Game Magazine

Rachel Daly opens up about finally playing at Elland Road after the passing of her father, Martyn, a Leeds United die-hard.

Asllani lambasts Real Madrid for unhealthy working environment: “I [was] almost forced to play injured and did not receive help.” - Managing Madrid

Kosovare Asllani didn’t hold back and spoke about what she feels is wrong with the women’s section.

International soccer

‘I stumbled across it’: the push to help Tanzania’s untapped football talent | Soccer | The Guardian

Michael Noone went to Africa looking for a change and now has an academy for boys and girls in one of Tanzania’s poorest areas

World Cup 2022: Fifa approves 26-man squads for Qatar tournament - BBC Sport

Fifa has approved 26-man squads for this year's World Cup taking place in Qatar in November and December.

New York City selected for 2026 FIFA World Cup - Hudson River Blue

While other cities celebrated their announcements, New York let out a collective yawn

Puget Sound soccer

Small Stake In Seattle Sounders Recently Sold At $680 Million Valuation

A stake of 3% to 5% in the Seattle Sounders was sold in an unannounced deal a couple of months ago, valuing the MLS team at $680 million, Forbes has learned from a person with knowledge of the deal who did not name the buyer.

Pac-12 Conference Names Dylan Teves & Gabbie Plain 2021-22 Tom Hansen Medal Winners - University of Washington Athletics

The award is given annually to each member institution's outstanding senior male and female student-athlete based on the exhibition of the greatest combination of performance and achievement in scholarship, athletics and leadership.

culture

What to Watch

The Primera División of Argentina is on Paramount+ and ViX all weekend. Brazil's league is mostly on Paramount+ and ViX, but not entirely.

Friday

Ignore the MLS game tonight.

6:00 PM PT — Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs San Antonio FC on ESPN+. Both teams are full of former Sounders and Defiance players. This may be the USL game of the week.

Saturday

The Cali Classico was rescheduled due to wildfire impacts on the power grid near Stanford (see above). It was supposed to be on UniMas/TUDN/Twitter.

Noon PT — US vs Sporting KC on ABC/ESPN Deportes. I kind of feel bad for ABC getting a Sporting game.

2:00 PM PT — DC United vs Nashville SC on ESPN/ESPN Deportes. Go other Washington.

7:00 PM PT — Real Salt Lake vs Columbus Crew on ESPN+. This is probably the best of the MLS games on Saturday, but you can watch ESPN+ from 4:30 to 9:30 PM and have some fun.

Sunday

Change your Sunday plans and watch MLS.

Noon PT — Los Angeles FC vs New York Red Bulls on ABC/ESPN Deportes. This should be a terrific game.

3:00 PM PT — Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC on FS1/FOX Deportes. This should also be a terrific game.

5:00 PM PT — Houston Dynamo FC II vs Tacoma Defiance on MLSNextPro.com. Defiance haven’t lost in over two months.