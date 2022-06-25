SOUNDERS 3, SPORTING KC 0: Cristian Roldan finished off a perfect cross from Jordan Morris, who was put into space by Léo Chú to effectively put the match away.

SOUNDERS 2, SPORTING KC O: Jordan Morris scored another header goal, this time finishing off a Nouhou cross after a slick little eight-pass buildup.

Really good finish by Morris, who was rightfully pumped. pic.twitter.com/z04fHebjxV — Jeremiah Oshan (@JeremiahOshan) June 25, 2022

SOUNDERS 1, SPORTING KC 0: Will Bruin wasted little time getting back on the scoresheet, expertly heading in a cross from Cristian Rodal in the 8th minute. The sequence started with an excellent switch from Jackson Ragen to Alex Roldan, who headed it back to Cristian. Bruin rose up to hit Cristian Roldan’s cross back across the goal.

I guarantee ⁦@MattDoyle76⁩ will be raving about this switch by Ragen. pic.twitter.com/ZCFwdMJrN2 — Jeremiah Oshan (@JeremiahOshan) June 25, 2022

LINEUPS: Kelyn Rowe replaces Obed Vargas and Yeimar Gomez Andrade returns to the lineup, while Sporting KC will roll out what effectively qualifies as their first-choice lineup.

The Seattle Sounders have made some solid progress in terms of their playoff positioning over the past month or so. Once near the bottom of the table, the Sounders now sit seventh and are just five points out of fourth with at least game in hand on the entire field.

In order to keep their climb going, though, they’ll need to maximize opportunities like today’s game against Sporting KC. Normally one of the conference’s powers, Sporting KC has struggled out of the gate and currently sit 12th in the table, only one point clear of last. They are also just 1-6-2 on the road.

While Sporting KC may be down, they’re hardly out. In case anyone needed a reminder, SKC is coming off two straight wins, most recently a 6-0 win over Union Omaha in the U.S. Open Cup, and more relevantly a 2-1 win at Nashville SC. Not only did that win snap SKC’s 10-game road winless run, it also ended Nashville’s 25-game home unbeaten run.

Notes

Assuming he plays, this will be Stefan Frei’s 300th career appearance for the Sounders across all competitions. Since the organization’s founding in 1974, only Zach Scott (352) and Osvaldo Alonso (339) have appeared in more games for the club.

The Sounders have an all-time record of 10-9-4 against Sporting KC across all competitions. Eight of those wins have come on goals in the 75th minute or later and six of them have come in the 88th minute or later. The last late-game winner came in the 2016 playoffs, when Nelson Valdez headed in a Joevin Jones cross in the 88th minute.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

OUT: Josh Atencio (health and safety protocols); Xavier Arreaga (L hamstring strain); João Paulo (R ACL tear); Raúl Ruidíaz (L hamstring strain); Obed Vargas (lower back stress fracture)

Sporting KC

QUESTIONABLE: Kortne Ford (head)

OUT: Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring); Gadi Kinda (knee surgery); Alan Pulido (knee surgery); Nikola Vujnovic (calf)

Officials

REF: Alex Chilowicz; AR1: Jeff Hosking; AR2: Corey Rockwell; 4TH: Chris Ruska; VAR: Edvin Jurisevic; AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Saturday, 12:08 PM PT

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Online Streaming: ESPN+ (affiliate link, out of market), Fubo TV (affiliate link)

National English TV: ABC (Taylor Twellman and John Champion)

National English radio: SiriusXM

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

National Spanish TV: ESPN Deportes

International TV

Australia & New Zealand: ESPN Australia

Balkans: Arena Sport

Brazil: ESPN Brazil

China (Closed Circuit TV): Star Sports

Cyprus: Cytavision

Czech Republic & Slovakia: Nova Sport (Czech Republic)

Denmark: TV2

Georgia: Silk Sport

Germany: Sportdigital

Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain: DAZN (Europe)

Greece: Nova Sports (Greece)

Hungary: Network4

Israel: Charlton

Latin America: ESPN Latin America

Netherlands: ESPN Netherlands

Norway: VG+

Portugal: SportTV

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa

Sweden: C-More

Ukraine: Football 1

United Kingdom & Ireland: Sky Sports

Lineups

