Sounders vs. Sporting KC: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders continued their strong home form, scoring a dominant 3-0 win over Sporting KC on Saturday. Will Bruin scored the opener and Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan each had a goal and an assist.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 3 – Sporting Kansas City 0

Saturday, June 25, 2022

Venue: Lumen Field Stadium

Referee: Alex Chilowicz

Assistants: Jeff Hosking, Corey Rockwell

Fourth Official: Chris Ruska

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

Attendance: 33,380

Weather: 79 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA – Will Bruin (Cristian Roldan, Alex Roldan) 8’

SEA – Jordan Morris (Nouhou, Nico Lodeiro) 71’

SEA – Cristian Roldan (Jordan Morris, Léo Chú) 76’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA – Jordan Morris (caution) 65’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei, Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade (Abdoulaye Cissoko 80’), Jackson Ragen, Nouhou, Kelyn Rowe (Jimmy Medranda 80’), Albert Rusnák (Danny Leyva 84’), Cristian Roldan, Nico Lodeiro (Fredy Montero 80’), Jordan Morris, Will Bruin (Léo Chú 74’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Dylan Teves

Total shots: 15

Shots on goal: 8

Fouls: 10

Offside: 3

Corner-kicks: 2

Saves: 1

Sporting Kansas City – Tim Melia, Graham Zusi (Kayden Pierre 74’), Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Andreu Fontàs, Logan Ndenbe (Ben Sweat 86’), Rémi Walter, Johnny Russell (Marinos Tzionis 86’), Felipe Hernández (Roger Espinoza 74’), Cam Duke, Dániel Sallói, Khiry Shelton

Substitutes not used: Robert Voloder, Oriol Rosell, John Pulskamp, Jacob Davis, Kaveh Rad

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls: 9

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 7

Saves: 5

Postgame comments

SOUNDERS FC HEAD COACH BRIAN SCHMETZER

On the team’s performance:

“So, I have a lot to be happy about and pleased about but there was a couple of moments where I thought we could do a little bit better. But as always, I’ll do our process, we’ll review the film and you know….sometimes in the emotion of the day, you get carry away a little bit because, you know, it was a big game and some ways because Sporting KC have had their numbers. So yes, a little frustrated but I think the tape it’s gonna show us that we played pretty good.”

SOUNDERS FC FORWARD WILL BRUIN

On his goal:

“I have to go back and watch the actual build up to it, before Cristian [Roldan] got it. I know Cristian had it a little outside the box I know he loves whipping those balls back post and so I just made a near post run and cut back and saw the defender bite to the near post. Cristian puts in a great ball and I tried to head it across goal and that’s what happened.”

SOUNDERS FC FORWARD JORDAN MORRIS

On if he’s worked on scoring with his head:

“Yeah, I mean it’s something I’ve wanted to add to my game. Keep building on that component obviously as a winger and getting in on the back post and trying to finish in different ways. I’ve been good with [my] head. I think my last three goals have been headers, so it’s good to keep improving different things.”