Seattle Sounders FC hosted Sporting Kansas City on the first unofficial day of Seattle summer. SKC have had Seattle’s number recently, winning on their three previous trips to the northwest.

But, despite missing some key pieces through injury, the Sounders took an early lead via a Will Bruin header that capped some swift and slick progression. They then maintained their uneasy advantage for about an hour before putting things away with goals in the 71st and 76th minutes.

Here is a direct link to the form; we hope this allows everyone to submit a response.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance