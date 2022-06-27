Major Link Soccer: Riveting Rose Lavelle

OL Reign players played a key part for the USWNT in their win over Colombia, with Rose Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe assisting on all three goals. The Sounders put on a little show in their 3-0 home win, and Will Bruin looked particularly good starting in place of Raúl Ruidíaz. The transfer window is starting to heat up all over the world, but nothing’s been quite as spicy as LAFC seemingly inexplicably signing Gareth Bale to a TAM deal.

Seattle

Will Bruin’s patience paid off. Will Bruin answers call, scores crucial goal in convincing Sounders win | Seattle Sounders

Every time they step foot on the field, Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan seem to improve their chances of going to the Men’s World Cup. World Cup case grows: USMNT's Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan shine vs. SKC | MLSSoccer.com

“So while we wanted to celebrate the LGBTQIAP+ community and the diversity within that community, we also wanted to share the reminder that not all wins are easy - sometimes they need a little extra support.” From Stonewall to today, Pride requires a riot

Skiba is also a Sounders fan. No Boat? That’s no problem for Mariners fan and local brewer David Skiba - The Athletic($)

The Sounders U17s continue to be very good. MLS NEXT Cup u17 Highlights: Seattle Sounders vs. Solar SC | June 26, 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

That’s a USL Championship club getting a 20k capacity stadium. Indy Eleven Secures Downtown Location for Eleven Park Development - Indy Eleven

Tom Brewitt’s got a new boss. Hartford Athletic Head Coach Harry Watling resigns

There’s some sort of salary magic happening, but whether it’s good or bad magic will remain to be seen. Report: LAFC set to sign star attacker Gareth Bale - Angels on Parade

So now that it’s Wales, Golf, LAFC, we’ve got to get Gareth Bale’s In-N-Out take. Gareth Bale to join LAFC — report - Managing Madrid

You simply can’t get into a fight with players, no matter who you are or how justified you feel. Philadelphia Union trainer Paul Rushing sent off after altercation with NYCFC players | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/Global women’s soccer

A lack of sharpness leaves a tight game a bit unsatisfying for both sides. Canada left frustrated after draw with Korea Republic - All For XI

After Taylor Smith and North Carolina Courage mutually agreed to terminate the forwardefender’s contract, she’s now signed with a new club. NJ/NY Gotham FC signs defender Taylor Smith – JWS

NWSL was among the leagues to lend their voices to the chorus in the wake of a horrific SCOTUS ruling. Sports leagues comment on SCOTUS Roe v. Wade decision – JWS

USA

Rose Lavelle came through with some fire as she was dealing to help secure the win. Rose Lavelle puts it on a plate, twice - All For XI

If you’re going to bring a set-piece specialist to a tournament, then why not bring two? USWNT vs. Colombia: Mewis, Rapinoe & Kornieck offer options

Global men’s soccer

Howard Webb’s either got another job. Retirement’s been busy for him. Howard Webb to become Premier League's chief refereeing officer as Mike Riley steps down

Kalvin Phillips is probably the biggest bit of transfer news to come in this weekend, meaning Jesse Marsch is now in need of another center mid. Transfer rumors and news live: Man City, Leeds agree Phillips transfer

Building one of the best teams in the world sustainably requires excellent talent identification and recruiting, for the big transfers and youth players alike. Liverpool Set To Sign Irish Starlet Trent Kone-Doherty - The Liverpool Offside

The Gunners are trying to add goals this offseason. Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus, Raphinha: Arsenal’s window make sense - The Short Fuse

Takefusa Kubo is another youth prospect brought in by Real Madrid with no real plans for how to help him reach his best. Would Real Sociedad get the best out of Take Kubo? - Managing Madrid

What’s on TV today?

8:30 AM - Spain U19 vs. Italy U19 (UEFA Women’s U19 Championship) - ESPN3

8:30 AM - England U19 vs. Norway U19 (UEFA Women’s U19 Championship) - ESPN3

11:30 AM - Patronato vs. Independiente (Primera División) - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Atlético Tucumán vs Godoy Cruz (Primera División) - Paramount+