Major Link Soccer: Insigne Introduced and Bale becomes official

MLS

It’s official: Gareth Bale has joined LAFC as a free agent after leaving Real Madrid, the club announced Monday. Official: LAFC sign ex-Real Madrid, Tottenham superstar Gareth Bale | MLSSoccer.com

It’s a sign of the league’s progress than it no longer relies on aging foreign stars to make its teams relevant. Gareth Bale may need MLS and LAFC more than they need him | Gareth Bale | The Guardian

Even with the likes of Obed Vargas, Ben Bender and Thiago Almada sidelined, it was a good weekend for young players across MLS. Several of them scored or set up crucial goals and another produced arguably the best goalkeeping performance of Week 16. Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 16? | MLSSoccer.com

Vancouver Whitecaps FC will host Toronto FC at BC Place in the 2022 Canadian Championship Final on July 26, winner books a spot in the 2023 Concacaf Champions League. Vancouver Whitecaps to host Toronto FC in 2022 Canadian Championship Final | MLSSoccer.com

Welsh soccer star Gareth Bale’s stateside move has zero downsides for LAFC, and it shows how top-tier players are content with playing in MLS. Gareth Bale signing with LAFC showcases how U.S. is winning over European stars

ASN article: Bale to LAFC in non-DP blockbuster, Atlanta woes, wild Philly-NYCFC game, and more

Lorenzo Insigne may be viewed as one of Major League Soccer’s most significant signings, but he says he feels no pressure in his move to Toronto FC. Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne feels no pressure as MLS' top earner

The “Copa Angelina” between Angel City FC and the Mexico women’s national team is set for Sept. 5 in LA. Angel City FC, Mexico women to play Sept. 5 friendly in LA

A different kind of friendly on tap in the fall. Angel City FC to host Mexico Women’s National Team in Labor Day friendly - Angels on Parade

Mexico’s women’s team looks to emulate the Stateside success of the men’s team with the launch of Copa Angelina. Mexico women’s national team to play Angel City in new Angelina Cup - The Athletic ($)

Morgan’s torrid form is undeniable. Her 11 regular-season goals already make this her best club season ever, and it would have tied for the NWSL Golden Boot last year. Kassouf: With a clear identity, the Wave are riding high and a legitimate contender – Equalizer Soccer

USA

During June, professional sports leagues dress themselves up in the colors of the rainbow to celebrate Pride Month. Pride Month, pro sports and the dubious relationship between them

Arsenal have completed the signing of United States men’s national team goalkeeper Matt Turner, the club announced on Monday. Arsenal sign USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution

World

Watford have cancelled a friendly match against the Qatar national team after two supporters’ groups voiced concerns over human rights issues. Watford cancel Qatar friendly after fans voice concerns over human rights

The Women’s Euro 2022 Championship is taking place in England from 6-31 July. Take a look at which teams are playing at which stadiums. Euro 2022: Which countries are playing and where? - BBC Sport

Former Manchester City captain Fernandinho re-signs for Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense, the club where he started his career. Fernandinho: Former Manchester City captain returns to Athletico Paranaense - BBC Sport

Petr Cech is to leave his role as technical and performance adviser at Chelsea at the end of the month. Chelsea: Petr Cech to leave role as technical and performance adviser - BBC Sport

Simone Magill tells MOTDx about dreaming of becoming a footballer, starting a new life at Everton and Northern Ireland’s European Championship hopes. Simone Magill: Northern Ireland striker ready to make Euro 2022 dreams come true - BBC Sport

Chelsea’s revolution under Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital is starting to gather pace after Petr Cech became the latest figure to leave the club. Petr Cech leaves Chelsea as Maxwell and Edwards linked with senior role | Chelsea | The Guardian

Japanese referee Yoshimi Yamashita agrees with Pelé or whoever it was decades ago that first described soccer as the “beautiful game.” Yamashita is one of three women picked by FIFA to be referees at the men’s World Cup in Qatar, which opens on Nov. 21. Female referee at men's World Cup wants the game to shine

What’s on TV?

8:00 AM - Slovakia U19 vs Austria U19 - UEFA U19 European Championship - ESPN+

8:00 AM - England U19 vs Italy U19 - UEFA U19 European Championship - TUDN, ESPN+

11:00 AM - France U19 vs Israel U19 - UEFA U19 European Championship - TUDN, ESPN+

4:00 PM - USA U20 vs Costa Rica U20 - CONCACAF U20 Championship - FS2, TUDN

4:00 PM - Hartford Athletic vs Colorado Springs - USL Championship - ESPN+

6:00 PM - San Antonio vs FC Tulsa - USL Championship - ESPN+

7:00 PM - USWNT vs Colombia - International Friendly - ESPN

7:00 PM - Panama U20 vs Honduras U20 - CONCACAF U20 Championship - FS2, TUDN