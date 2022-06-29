Major Link Soccer: First American pro soccer player diagnosed post-mortem with CTE

Puget Sound

The Defiance head coach shares interesting stories about his journey to MLS NEXT Pro, including why he still considers himself a proud “nerd”. Coaches Corner: Tacoma Defiance’s Wade Webber | MLSNEXTPro.com

There was some shuffling near the top, but the Sounders remain at 3. Power Rankings: Philadelphia Union leapfrog NYCFC after Week 16 | MLSSoccer.com

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver has been shortlisted for the 2022 Sports Humanitarian awards at this year’s ESPYS thanks to his advocacy for LGBTQIA+ equality. Austin FC’s Brad Stuver nominated for 2022 ESPN Sports Humanitarian of the Year Award | MLSSoccer.com

To whom much is given, much will be required. Clearly, LAFC are in ‘win now’ mode - Angels on Parade

Scott Vermillion, a former college star who played four seasons in MLS, died in 2020. He is the first American professional soccer player with a public case of CTE. Scott Vermillion, Former American Soccer Pro, Had CTE - The New York Times

Statement on the New York Times report on head injuries in soccer: pic.twitter.com/nb7VFn7aHr — MLSPA (@MLSPA) June 28, 2022

NWSL / women’s club soccer

The newly-opened $18 million facility provides a glimpse into what investment in women’s sports could look like, including the huge revenue swing made possible by controlling your own facilities. Kansas City Current’s just-opened training facility hints at a new-look NWSL - The Athletic ($)

International soccer

The USWNT defeated Colombia 2-0 in Sandy, Utah, on an own goal caused by Sofia Huerta and a late Kelley O’Hara strike. USWNT sees off Colombia in 2-0 friendly win | Pro Soccer Wire

Nikita Parris said the England women’s team can reignite the Euros buzz of last summer but they must leave the pitch with no regrets. England can recreate Euros buzz of last summer, says Nikita Parris | The Guardian

After winning silver in a dominant Tokyo Olympics campaign, former underdogs Sweden now look confident as one of the Euro 2022 favourites. How Sweden went from underdogs to Olympic contenders to Euro 2022 favourites | ESPN

The US have booked one of the region’s four spots at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia, courtesy of a 2-0 win over Costa Rica in Tuesday night’s quarterfinal matchup at the Concacaf U-20 Championship. Paxten Aaronson powers United States to 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup | MLSSoccer.com

Mexico’s men’s national team has announced three additional friendlies ahead of the 2022 World Cup. against Peru, Colombia and Sweden. Mexico announces pre-World Cup friendlies against Peru, Colombia, Sweden in U.S. and Spain | ESPN

World men’s club soccer

Almost every club in the Premier League played a role in promoting volatile unregulated financial assets which have tanked in price, exposing fans to big losses. How the crypto crash has impacted each Premier League club - The Athletic

USMNT and Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen is expected to join Middlesbrough on loan for next season, sources confirmed to ESPN. USMNT, Man City goalkeeper Zack Steffen close to joining Middlesbrough on loan | ESPN

Manchester United have reached broad agreement of £56m with Barcelona for the Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Frenkie de Jong: Manchester United nearing agreement on £56m deal for Barcelona midfielder - BBC Sport

Newcastle United have unveiled their new green-and-white third kit for the 2022-23 season, which has resemblances to the Saudi Arabia national team kit. Newcastle United reveal green and white third kit with Saudi Arabia resemblance - BBC Sport

Ligue 1 side Monaco have confirmed the signing of Japan international Takumi Minamino for £15.5m from Liverpool on a four-year deal. Takumi Minamino: Monaco confirm signing of Japan midfielder - BBC Sport

Chelsea’s plan to rebuild their attack could see them follow their move for Raheem Sterling by rivalling Arsenal’s bid for Leeds’s Raphinha. Chelsea close to £55m swoop for Raphinha but still face battle over move | The Guardian

Barcelona have threatened legal action against AS Roma after the Italian side pulled out of a preseason friendly at Camp Nou in August. Barcelona threaten Roma with legal action over preseason friendly withdrawal | ESPN

4:00 PM: Orlando City vs. Nashville SC (US Open Cup) — ESPN+

4:00 PM: Dominican Republic vs. Jamaica (Concacaf men’s U20 Championship) — FS2

4:30 PM: FC Cincinnati vs. NYCFC (MLS) — ESPN+

4:30 PM: Toronto FC vs. Columbus Crew (MLS) — ESPN+

5:00 PM: Chicago Fire vs. Philadelphia Union (MLS) — ESPN+

7:00 PM: Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Dallas (MLS) — Fox13 / Amazon Prime (Washington) / ESPN+ (rest of US)

7:00 PM: Guatemala vs. Mexico (Concacaf men’s U20 Championship) — FS2

7:30 PM: LAFC vs. FC Dallas (MLS) — FS1

7:30 PM: Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo (MLS) — ESPN+

7:30 PM: LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United (MLS) — ESPN+