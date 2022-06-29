FULLTIME: The Sounders scored early but never really found their feet afterward, falling 2-1 to CF Montreal on Wednesday. Jordan Morris scored his fifth goal of the season less than 3 minutes in and it looked like the Sounders might run away with this. But Montreal found the equalizer in the 18th minute and then pushed ahead in the 61st on goals by Mason Toye. Montreal improved to 3-1-0 at Seattle all-time.

SOUNDERS 1, CF MONTREAL 2: Mason Toye got his second goal of the game, again finishing off a Kei Kamara feed. Toye snuck between Yeimar and Nouhou to find space in front of goal.

Kei Kamara ➡️ Mason Toye x2!#CFMTL take a 2-1 lead. pic.twitter.com/oyjcx53bhJ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 30, 2022

SOUNDERS 1, CF MONTREAL 1: Kei Kamara stole a ball off Jackson Ragen and then led a 2-on-1 break that ended with Mason Toye finishing inside the far post.

A quick attack, and a great finish from Mason Toye to equalize for #CFMTL. pic.twitter.com/j173rwXj06 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 30, 2022

SOUNDERS 1, CF MONTREAL 0: Jordan Morris wasted little time getting back onto the scoreboard, bagging his fifth goal of the MLS campaign in the 3rd minutes. After the Roldan brothers combined to a win a ball along the sideline, Cristian found Morris with a ball over the top. Morris then held off his defender and finished inside the far post.

This is a good finish imo. pic.twitter.com/9rCZ5uBbTx — Jeremiah Oshan (@JeremiahOshan) June 30, 2022

LINEUPS: Fredy Montero replaces Will Bruin, who entered “health and safety protocols” on Wednesday, but otherwise it’s the same lineup that beat Sporting KC 3-0 on the weekend.

The last time the Seattle Sounders hosted CF Montreal was way back in 2018. In the time since, Montreal have changed their name once, thrown out two different crests and cycled through four head coaches. Perhaps more relevantly, they’re also playing much more competitive soccer these days.

CF Montreal comes into this game sitting third in the Eastern Conference with a perfectly respectable 3-3-2 road record. Head coach Wilfred Nancie has them playing an exciting brand of soccer that has them leading the Eastern Conference in scoring (30 goals) and giving up nearly as many (28, second most in the conference).

As in their last two games, Montreal will again be missing MVP candidate Djordje Mihailovic, though. In the two games they’ve played without Mihailovic, Montreal lost, 1-0, to Austin FC at home and then beat a heavily depleted Charlotte FC side, 2-1, last weekend.

The Sounders come into this one having gone 5-1-1 in their last seven, including 3-0-1 on the first four games of this five-game homestand. Currently in seventh, a win could push them all the way up to fourth in the West.

At the start of the 2022 season, Montreal was the only visiting MLS team with a winning record at Lumen Field, going 2-1-0 here. Nashville SC and Inter Miami have since joined that rather exclusive group, having won their only trips to Seattle earlier this year. Montreal are also the only team to have played the Sounders at least five times and won more than half of those games (5-2-1 overall record).

The Sounders will be attempting to post back-to-back shutouts in MLS play for the first time in over a year.

By both earning assists on Will Bruin’s goal last week, Alex and Cristian Roldan became the third pair of brothers in MLS history to both be credited with an assist on the same goal. They join DaMarcus and Jamar Beasley for Chicago in 2001 and Chris and Sean Henderson for Colorado in 1997.

OUT: Xavier Arreaga (L hamstring strain); Josh Atencio (health & safety protocols); João Paulo (R ACL tear); Raúl Ruidíaz (L hamstring strain); Obed Vargas (lower back stress fracture)

OUT: Bjørn Johnsen (foot); Tomas Giraldo (hamstring); Djordje Mihailovic (ankle)

REF: Joe Dickerson; AR1: Frank Anderson; AR2: Jeffrey Greeson; 4TH: Jon Freeman; VAR: Victor Rivas; AVAR: Claudiu Badea

