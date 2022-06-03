Major Link Soccer: Head Coach Miguel Angel Ramirez firing fallout starts to be explained

MLS

Seattle sits in 12th, on aggregate

Miguel Angel Ramirez: The reasons behind Charlotte FC's decision to fire the head coach

Exclusive: 90min reveals the decision-making process behind Charlotte FC's firing of Miguel Angel Ramirez, including how the coach and his former players have reacted.

RSL officially signs Diego Luna through 2024 - RSL Soapbox

The club holds options for 2025 and 2026.

Other men’s club soccer

Windsor's CPL Expansion Bid Is Taking Shape - Northern Tribune

When Canadian Premier League commissioner David Clanachan stepped down six months ago, the sports executive did so with the ambition and blessing to launch his own CPL team right in his hometown of Windsor.

Liverpool's Salah: I'd swap all individual awards for another shot at Champions League glory

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah said he would trade all the individual honours he won this season for a chance to replay the Champions League final.

Antonio Rudiger: Germany defender joins Real Madrid from Chelsea on free transfer - BBC Sport

Antonio Rudiger completes his move to Real Madrid from Chelsea on a free transfer, signing a four-year contract.

National League playoff final ticket prices prompt donations to help fans | Vanarama National League | The Guardian

National League has said ‘we don’t always get everything right’ after criticism of ticket prices that start at £40 for adults at the London Stadium for the playoff final

Juventus offer Paul Pogba basic €8m a year after tax to rejoin on free transfer | Manchester United | The Guardian

Juventus are waiting for an answer from Paul Pogba to their proposal as he selects his next club after leaving Manchester United

Here’s what we’d gift each NWSL team - The Gaming Society

From healing crystals to a hypnotist, here’s how each club improves.

Other women’s club soccer

Long Reign The Queen — Kosovare Asllani Tribute - Managing Madrid

A tribute to Kosovare Asllani.

U.S. National Teams

Christian Pulisic’s “Not enough Americans” comments are not okay - Stars and Stripes FC

After the USMNT beat Morocco 3-0, Christian Pulisic criticized the attendance for not being supportive enough, saying that there weren’t enough Americans there. That’s not OK, and we need to talk about it.

SSFC Spotlight: Amir Richardson wraps season in Ligue 2 - Stars and Stripes FC

The tri-national is currently with the France U-20 squad.

Other international soccer

UEFA to stage women's Finalissima in Europe

A women's 'Finalissima' between the winners of this year's Women's Euro and Copa America Femenina will be played in Europe, UEFA said.

France's UEFA Nations League prep defined by Mbappe, Benzema happy reunion and Deschamps' sadness

The mood in the France camp has been one of joy and sadness, with happy reunions overshadowed by Deschamps' loss. Now, though, it's time to focus.

Scotland: Did the emotion of Ukraine play-off overwhelm Clarke's side? - BBC Sport

Scotland's Andy Robertson, Craig Gordon and Ryan Christie on the defeat by Ukraine that ends Scotland's 2022 World Cup hopes.

Scottish referees Craig Napier and Lloyd Wilson come out as gay - BBC Sport

Craig Napier becomes one of two Scottish referees to come out publicly as gay.

China’s World Cup dream more distant after Covid leaves football in a mess | China | The Guardian

Delayed Super League is due to start on Friday but the football calendar has been torn apart by the impact of coronavirus

Puget Sound soccer

Sofia Huerta Named NWSL Player of the Week — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

Huerta notched two assists across the three games from May 22-29.

OL Reign’s defense is world class - The Gaming Society

Four straight teams have gone home empty — like no goals empty.

Puget Sound culture

The 22 best board games, a newly revised list of Polygon’s favorites - Polygon

The 22 best board games, a newly revised list from Polygon. Start your collection with these essential modern titles, including Cascadia, Quacks of Quedlinburg, Pandemic Season 1, and more.

Art, Science and Wizardry: Bringing Back Classic D&D Settings | Game On Australia

Classic settings Spelljammer and Dragonlance are returning to D&D - but what's involved in updating older adventure settings for D&D 5e?

They might be giants, a new Unearthed Arcana | Full Moon Storytelling

For the most part the flavor and narrative of the Giant Options Unearthed Arcana make sense. There are a few misses. I'm most excited for the Druid, Vigor of the Hill Giant and Rune Caster Apprentice.

What to Watch

Friday

A double-dose of NWSL on Paramount+

5:30 PM PT — Houston Dash vs Orlando Pride on Paramount+. Go draws.

7:30 PM PT — Portland Thorns vs Angel City on Paramount+. Go both lose.

Saturday

Noon PT — Chicago Red Stars vs US on Paramount+. Go us.

4:00 PM PT — Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake on ESPN+. No, it doesn’t make sense that MLS teams are still playing through international breaks like it’s 2009.

7:00 PM PT — US vs San Jose Earthquakes II at Cheney Stadium on MLSNextPro.com Go us.

Sunday

9:00 AM PT — Wales vs Ukraine on ESPN2, winner goes to the World Cup this year.

10:00 AM PT — Costa Rica vs Martinique in CONCACAF Nations League, followed up by Nations League games all day, all on Paramount+

11:45 AM PT — Czech Republic vs Spain in UEFA Nations League on FS2, plenty of other Nations League matches from 6:00 AM to 11:45 AM on FS2 and FuboTv.

Two big friendlies

2:00 PM PT — USMNT vs Uruguay on FOX, Univision, and TUDN.

4:30 PM PT — Mexico vs Ecuador on TUDN and Univision.