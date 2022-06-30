Major Link Soccer: Angel City FC trade for Sydney Leroux

MLS

A hat trick, two disallowed goals, a saved penalty and a historic comeback. What a night! Inside NYCFC & Cincinnati's 8-goal game for the ages | MLSSoccer.com

Sing it loud and proud, Giorgio Chiellini. Welcome to LAFC! Giorgio Chiellini gets drenched during victory song | MLSSoccer.com

Jose Martinez appears to have flipped off (and maybe mooned??) fans as he walked off. pic.twitter.com/lkEe4OhgGW — Joe Tansey (@JTansey90) June 30, 2022

Gotham FC’s Ifeoma Onumonu wants to help Nigeria to a 10th AWCON title... but getting used to Africa’s hard-tackling style has taken her some time. Gotham FC's Ifeoma Onumonu on Nigeria's dominance, African tackling, and being a 'veteran rookie'

Angel City make move to strengthen a weakened attack. Angel City FC acquire forward Sydney Leroux via trade - Angels on Parade

This is the story of a semi-pro team in North Carolina that believes homosexuality is a sin - and the effect this belief has on its gay players. This is also the story of another team, 130-miles down the road: the Asheville City Blues, a team owned and coached by gay women and rainbow-loving allies who believe you can love whoever you want to love. The rivalry between these two teams is about more than just the queers playing against the evangelical Christians during Pride month. The history between these two teams runs deeper than you can possibly imagine. EPISODE 2: PLAY AWAY THE GAY - Hustle Rule: The Untold Stories of Women’s Soccer - Omny.fm

USA

For Girma, the daughter of Ethiopian immigrants, her path to the national team and its pivotal upcoming qualifying tournament has been anything but standard. Naomi Girma’s journey, support system led her to USWNT opportunity - Sports Illustrated

Carson Pickett started for the United States women’s national team, becoming the first player with a limb difference to appear for the country. USWNT's Carson Pickett becomes first player with a limb difference to feature for U.S. national team

The game was short on goals but long on... Lightning Delays. USWNT vs. Colombia - The USA has to overcome another defensive effort on the way to a 2-0 win - Stars and Stripes FC

Steps forward for potential USMNT no. 9s. USMNT Strikers on the Move: Pefok and Haji Wright set to join new teams - Stars and Stripes FC

Oh, and there was a huge fight at the end. USMNT Qualifies for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia - Stars and Stripes FC

World

People convicted of football-related online hate crime can now receive banning orders that stop them from attending matches. Football banning orders extended to include online hate offences - BBC Sport

Qatar’s Supreme Committee in charge of organising the World Cup has failed to answer direct questions relating LGBTQ+ fans and their concerns. Qatar fails to offer World Cup safety guarantees to LGBTQ+ fans | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

Get to know every single squad member at the tournament. Click on the circular player pictures for a full profile. Women’s Euro 2022: your complete guide to all 368 players | Women's Euro 2022 | The Guardian

With the Euros looming, will Norway finally have a summer to remember or another to forget. Norway? No way - All For XI

A wealthy prince and some astute promotion involving US rapper Snoop Dogg have helped turn Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim from footballing minnows into one of Asia’s top clubs. With royal backing and a Snoop Dogg rap, Malaysia minnows challenge best in Asia

After a 7-0 loss to Spain and a 1-1 draw with Portugal, the Matildas appear no closer to meeting the nation’s growing expectations. So where exactly are they? Samantha Lewis explains. Matildas' draw with Portugal paints picture Australian football needs to see - ABC News

When Chelsea’s new owners paid billions for the Premier League club, they also inherited accusations of a toxic culture inside its offices. Chelsea F.C. Shaken by Concerns, Complaints and a Suicide - The New York Times

Organisers have sold 1.8 million tickets for the World Cup in Qatar, FIFA said on Wednesday ahead of the next round of ticket sales on Tuesday. Qatar World Cup: FIFA sells 1.8 million tickets for 2022 tournament

Barcelona have agreed to sell 10% of their LaLiga television rights for €207.5 million to Sixth Street for 25 years. Barcelona agree 10% sale of LaLiga TV rights to ease financial troubles

At the age of 30, Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar should be at the peak of his powers, but his future has never looked so uncertain.Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record transfer, but now he's superstar no club seems to want

Serie A is hailing a change to Italian law that abolishes a three-year limit on contracts for foreign TV rights. Serie A hails Italian law change affecting foreign TV rights

Goal difference and head-to-head records will not matter going forward. Serie A to use playoff to decide title champions if teams finish level - Black & White & Read All Over

Brazil international Richarlison is set for a medical at Tottenham after Spurs agree a deal to sign the forward from Everton. Richarlison: Everton forward set for Tottenham Hotspur move after clubs agree deal - BBC Sport

