Sounders vs. CF Montreal: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders could not close out their five-game homestand the way they hoped, dropping a 2-1 decision to CF Montreal on Wednesday. Making the result all the more frustrating was that they scored first, something that almost always heralds a good day at home for this team. But after Jordan Morris’ 3rd minute goal, the Sounders struggled to find cohesion and two defensive lapses proved their undoing.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 – CF Montréal 2

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Venue: Lumen Field Stadium

Referee: Joe Dickerson

Assistants: Frank Anderson, Jeffrey Greeson

Fourth Official: Jon Freemon

VAR: Victor Rivas

Attendance: 32,375

Weather: 66 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA – Jordan Morris (Cristian Roldan) 3’

MTL – Mason Toye (Kei Kamara) 18’

MTL – Mason Toye (Kei Kamara, Lassi Lappalainen) 62’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

MTL – Victor Wanyama (caution) 35’

SEA – Kelyn Rowe (caution) 43’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei, Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou, Kelyn Rowe (Jimmy Medranda 76’), Albert Rusnák, Cristian Roldan, Nico Lodeiro, Jordan Morris, Fredy Montero (Léo Chú 66’)

Substitutes not used: Ethan Dobbelaere, Stefan Cleveland, Danny Leyva, Reed Baker-Whiting, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Dylan Teves

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 8

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 3

CF Montréal – Kei Kamara (Joaquín Torres 76’), Matko Miljevic (Samuel Piette 71’), Mason Toye (Romello Quioto 63’), Lassi Lappalainen (Zachary Brault-Guillard 63’), Ismaël Koné (Róbert Thorkelsson 76’), Victor Wanyama, Mathieu Choinière, Joel Waterman, Rudy Camacho, Alistair Johnston, Sebastian Breza

Substitutes not used: Gabriele Corbo, Ahmed Hamdi, James Pantemis, Jojea Kwizera

Total shots: 13

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 7

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 4

POST-MATCH QUOTES & SOUNDBYTES

SOUNDERS FC HEAD COACH BRIAN SCHMETZER

On the team’s performance:

“Well, the number 11 and the number 28 were causing us problems because they were playing in behind Kelyn [Rowe] and Albert [Rusnák] and we weren’t able to put enough pressure higher up the field. And a lot of it, what I would say is, on us, I mean, I don’t think we pressed well because I think it was individual. One guy will go, then the next guy will go, and then the next guy will go. We talked about when teams are good possessing teams, you have to build pressure. And its not always the first pass, or the first play or the first movement that you, you know, get a chance to collect the ball, but you have to collecting it start to go, look up your shoulders, cut the passing lane, go a little bit more, wait for this pass, squeeze, go and I don’t feel we did a really good job on that.”

SOUNDERS FC MIDFIELDER CRISTIAN ROLDAN

On if the team found cohesion tonight:

“I think we tried to play through the press and then once we got through we rushed our final pass, we rushed the final piece. And then I feel like, once we break that line the game kind of gets open and becomes a big of a track meet. I don’t think that’s what we’re good at and I think that’s kind of what happened today. We were disjointed. Four guys attacking and then six guys behind the ball. Just trying to get up the field. We didn’t build towards a goal, we just kind of ended up kicking a long ball based on their press.”

SOUNDERS FC FORWARD JORDAN MORRIS

On his emotions after the loss:

“Yeah, frustrated, I think. It was an opportunity for us to keep climbing the table and whenever we play at home we wanna win so it’s a tough result. Credit to [Montréal] they were a really good team, are a really good team. [They] made it really difficult for us. So yeah, tough one to take.”