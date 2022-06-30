Eh, sometimes the team you like loses a soccer match.

Your Seattle Sounders played yet another home match, this time hosting CF Montréal, who currently sit atop the Eastern Conference. It was a back and forth sort of an outing, but it seemed like Montréal had the better chances, and simply spent more of the contest doing what they wanted to do.

Whatever. Soccer is a weird sport. Rate as you see fit.

Here is a direct link to the form; we hope this allows everyone to submit a response.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance