Major Link Soccer: A Wales of a tale

Jess Fishlock’s countrymen are heading to their first men’s World Cup in over 60 years following a gritty win over Ukraine, and now have secured a spot in the same group as the US, England and Iran. Canada Soccer is in some trouble, despite both men’s and women’s teams being at the top of their games. The men’s team has now sat out of their game against Panama as they demand a contract that gives them and their colleagues the respect they deserve.

Seattle

It’s worth getting a look from the other side’s perspective following a win. Tactical Analysis: How the San Diego Wave FC lost to the OL Reign - LAG Confidential

Are Defiance too good for Next Pro? MATCH RECAP: Tacoma Defiance Routs Earthquakes II 6-1 at Cheney Stadium | Tacoma Defiance

It doesn’t matter which train you take, every stop in Chicago is pain for the Reign. Match Recap: OL Reign Fall 1-0 to Chicago — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

Taty Castellanos isn’t long for NYCFC, and it looks like he could be joining Jesse March as the latest MLS export at Leeds. Leeds United among Valentin Castellanos suitors - Through It All Together

Vancouver pulled off a late win over RSL, pulling them a point ahead of the Sounders in the standings. Cardiac 'Caps do it again! Playoff line in sight | Vancouver Whitecaps

Edison Flores hasn’t lived up to his transfer fee since joining DC United, and it looks like he could be headed back to Liga MX to hopefully re-find his form. Reports: Liga MX champs Atlas eye move for DC United's Edison Flores | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/Global women’s soccer

The defending NWSL champion was scheduled to join three other teams in Portland, Ore., in August for the Women’s International Champions Cup. Washington Spirit withdraws from international women’s soccer tournament - The Washington Post

“I’m paving the path for younger players and showing older players that this is what they should have gotten in the first place.” Trinity Rodman: The future of American soccer has arrived

Whatever Tobin Heath’s NWSL future, for a little while longer at least, it’s going to have to involve Racing Louisville somehow. USWNT star Tobin Heath’s NWSL rights explained – Just Women's Sports

Shout out to defenders. Destroying dreams is a totally valid and viable dream of your own. #002 - Defenders Assemble! - by Yash - Dribbles and Nutmegs

Liverpool Liverpool FC Women In Talks With Defender Gilly Flaherty - The Liverpool Offside

USA

His departure will come just three weeks before the start of the 2022 World Cup. U.S. Soccer Federation CEO Will Wilson stepping away in October - The Athletic

Will Wilson was a major MLS/US Soccer insider before taking on the role, and for better or worse he leaves the organization in a strong position. U.S. Soccer Federation CEO Will Wilson to step down in October - Stars and Stripes FC

The brightest of American stars won’t have the chance to shine again until 2023 after suffering an ACL injury with Olympique Lyon. USWNT star Catarina Macario suffers torn ACL

The USMNT players have joined in a global chorus calling on American law makers to actually do something about our country’s gun violence. USMNT letter to Congress: vote yes om stricter gun controls

Global men’s soccer

Replacing the arguable best player in the Premier League and a Ballon d’Or contender is no easy fit, but Liverpool may have some options to fill the Sadio Mané-shaped hole. How do Liverpool replace Sadio Mane? - data analysis

Liverpool played every possible game this season. Add international duty, and it’s been absolutely grueling. Van Dijk Looking Forward to “Completely Switching Off” After Long Year - The Liverpool Offside

AC Milan just won the league for the first time in over a decade, and now they enter a major period of transition. AC Milan’s President Discusses Next Steps Following Sale To RedBird Capital - The AC Milan Offside

Canada’s men’s national team is in the strongest position they’ve ever been in, and the players are using that as leverage to secure fairer working conditions for themselves and their colleagues. Canada Soccer cancels international friendly against Panama - Waking The Red

The hot global footballing hot stove is just starting to get cooking. Liverpool monitoring Pulisic; Chelsea ‘growing confidence’ for Dembélé - We Ain't Got No History

Wales are headed to their first men’s World Cup since 1958. They’ll get the reward of facing the US, Iran, and England, their noisy neighbors. Who are Wales? Introducing the USMNT, England and Iran’s World Cup opponent - The Athletic

What’s on TV today?

11:45 AM - A whole bunch of UEFA Nations League games all kick off on FuboTV.

11:45 AM - Croatia vs. France (UEFA Nations League) - Fox Sports 1

CONCACAF Nations League games are kicking off from noon to 7 PM on Paramount+