Major Link Soccer: Cardiff City after Gareth Bale

Seattle

Dave Clark is the founder of Seattle Sounders blog, Sounder at Heart and a former color commentator for Tacoma Defiance. He came on the show to offer a mid-season check-in on the state of the season for both teams. A Mid-Season Sounders and Defiance Check-in — Dave Clark, Sounder at Heart — #166 – Nerd Farmer Podcast

MLS

Buksa, 25, played his last game for the Revolution in May, when he extended his scoring streak to seven games. Revolution agree to $10 million transfer that sends leading scorer Adam Buksa to French Ligue 1 team - The Boston Globe

A number of MLS stars and contributors alike are in the final year of their contract with no club options remaining on their deal. Sometimes that information flies under the radar. Who's out of contract after 2022 MLS season? Notable names to watch | MLSSoccer.com

USA/Canada/Mexico

The USMNT took on Uruguay to a 0-0 draw. Here’s what we learned. USA v. Uruguay, 2022 Friendly; What We Learned - Stars and Stripes FC

USWNT forward Catarina Macario injured her the ACL in a match with French club team Lyon and will miss World Cup qualifying next month. USWNT forward Catarina Macario tears ACL while playing with Lyon

The leading multimedia platform, which exclusively covers women’s sports, is welcoming Pride Month with a special T-Shirt and hoodie that say “Love who you want and watch women’s sports.” Just Women’s Sports drops T-shirt and hoodie to celebrate LGBTQI+ pride - Swish Appeal

Arlo White, the voice of the Premier League in the United States for nearly a decade, will handle lead play by play duties. LIV Golf Announces Its Broadcast Team, Including Golf Channel's Jerry Foltz - Morning Read

The United States Men’s National Team Twitter community is an interesting place. While there is lots of good stuff there, like detailed tactical analysis and extensive coverage of every bounce pass, there is also a large contingent of people that seem to hate everything about soccer in this country. BOTHALTEROUT: Training an AI to hate the USMNT — American Soccer Analysis

“This is a group that’s always been courageous,” center back Walker Zimmerman said last week during training camp in Cincinnati. “We are using opportunities at this camp to talk about, are there steps we want to take in Qatar? Are there things we want to do? We certainly want to be leaders, stand up for what we believe in.” USMNT see big picture with World Cup in Qatar - The Washington Post

“It’s just really disappointing that decades on we’re still having the same sort of Mickey Mouse issues from our association,” said former national team foward John Catliff. Soccer standoff between Canadian players and association sparks deja vu in former star striker | CBC News

The US men’s national team are on course to round out their preparations for the 2022 World Cup with September friendlies vs. two of the Asian confederation’s top sides, according to a Sunday evening report from TUDN’s Daniel Nohra. Report: USMNT to play 2 Asian powers in Europe during September international window | MLSSoccer.com

Mexico tied 0-0 with Ecuador to end their MexTour and are now set to start their CONCACAF Nations League campaign. Mexico finishes MexTour with 0-0 draw against Ecuador - FMF State Of Mind

Ahead of Asian Cup qualifiers, former United States international Thomas Dooley is ready to manage the Philippines national team. Ex-USMNT star Thomas Dooley is back managing the Philippines

The USMNT have embraced their “be the change” mantra for a year and a half now, but speaking out in support of ongoing legislative efforts in Congress to stem their nation’s bloody tide of gun violence marks a new level of commitment. USMNT raise collective voice on gun violence: “We want to be a team that takes action” | MLSSoccer.com

World

Footballers are now playing well into their 30s, and the old guard are not ready to hand over the baton at the 2022 World Cup just yet. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup may be their last, but they are proving age is just a number

A statue of Zinedine Zidane’s headbutt during the 2006 World Cup final will be re-installed in Qatar after it was removed in 2013 amid a backlash. Zinedine Zidane headbutt statue to be re-installed in Qatar ahead of 2022 World Cup

Former Real Madrid striker Ronaldo started a 450km bike ride fulfilling his promise if his club Real Valladolid were promoted to Spain’s top league. Brazil great Ronaldo cycles 450km trail after club promotion

Nadya Karpova is one of very few Russian sportspeople to speak out against the war in Ukraine. She does so almost every day. Nadya Karpova: The Russia striker speaking out against war in Ukraine - BBC Sport

Cardiff City are stepping up their efforts to pull off the improbable signing of Wales captain Gareth Bale following his exit from Real Madrid. Gareth Bale: Cardiff City step up effort to sign Wales captain after Real Madrid exit - BBC Sport

England manager Gareth Southgate welcomes Germany’s decision to take a knee in solidarity ahead of Tuesday’s Nations League match in Munich. Gareth Southgate: England boss welcomes Germany's decision to take a knee in Nations League - BBC Sport

The England manager has addressed the issue of penalties after the racial abuse endured by Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford. Southgate says Euros final racism adds ‘layer of difficulty’ to shootout plans | England | The Guardian

A man jailed for selling illegal devices providing unauthorised streams of Premier League matches has been ordered to pay back the proceeds of his criminal activities. Man jailed for selling illegal football streaming boxes ordered to pay £1m | Soccer | The Guardian

A late penalty from Andrej Kramaric gave Croatia a draw against France, while Jens Stryger Larsen struck late in a game delayed by 90 minutes. Kramaric on spot as Croatia hold France, Denmark down Austria after power cut | Nations League | The Guardian

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, once the chiefs of world and European football, face trial on Wednesday over a suspected fraudulent payment that shook the sport and torpedoed their time at the top. Fallen football chiefs Blatter and Platini face fraud trial

After 1,140 games, trends have started to emerge which show the influence of VAR on the Premier League itself and its Laws. We take a closer look. How VAR has changed the Premier League, from penalties to offside and handball

Playmaker is back in the UAE national team setup after a succession of long-term fitness problems. Omar Abdulrahman still has the magic to strike fear into Australia - despite the injuries

What’s on TV?

9:00 AM - Finland v. Montenegro - UEFA Nations League - FS2

11:00 AM - United Arab Emirates v. Australia - AFC World Cup Qualifying - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Italy v. Hungary - UEFA Nations League - FS1

1:00 PM - Guyana v. Bermuda - CONCACAF Nations League - Paramount+

2:00 PM - Haiti v. Montserrat - CONCACAF Nations League - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Grenada v. El Salvador - CONCACAF Nations League - TUDN, Paramount+

5:30 PM - Cuiabá v. Corinthians - Brasileirão - Paramount+

6:00 PM - Jamaica v. Suriname - CONCACAF Nations League - TUDN, Paramount+

7:00 PM - Angel City FC v. Houston Dash - NWSL - Paramount+