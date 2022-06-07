Sounders international roundup: Xavier Arreaga gets time at right back

Six Seattle Sounders ended up joining various national teams during this international window. Most of them are at least halfway through with their games. Here’s where we now stand:

Xavier Arreaga (Ecuador)

In a positive sign for his potential inclusion on the World Cup roster, Arreaga has played in both of Ecuador’s games so far. The most recent one — a 0-0 tie with Mexico — saw Arreaga start and play all 90 minutes. Interestingly, he was deployed as a right back. Arreaga was not particularly efficient with his passing — going only 22 for 32 — but was credited with two chances created. He also won 6 of 7 duels. Ecuador have one more match scheduled for Saturday against Cape Verde. He should be back in time to face the Vancouver Whitecaps on June 14.

Reed Baker-Whiting (USA U19s)

The USA played the first of two friendlies in Spain on Monday, beating England, 2-1. Baker-Whiting came off the bench and was apparently one of the better players. He had the assist on the game-winning goal. The USA will next play Norway on Thursday. Baker-Whiting is due to return to Seattle when camp closes on June 10.

Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan (United States)

Neither player has appeared in either of the USA’s friendlies, but could get some minutes in the upcoming Concacaf Nations League matches against Grenada (June 10) and El Salvador (June 14). If, for some reason, Gregg Berhalter knows one or both won’t play in El Salvador, he could send them home. With both players presumably still in contention for World Cup roster spots, that seems unlikely.

Albert Rusnák (Slovakia)

In his first national team appearance since November, Rusnák has played in both games and logged about 100 minutes. He came off the bench to play 30 minutes in a 1-0 win over Belarus, with Slovakia scoring their goal almost immediately after Rusnák entered. Rusnák then started against Kazakhstan in a 1-0 loss, playing in a more advanced role than he has been used primarily with the Sounders. He completed 44 of 48 passes but doesn’t appear to have created much danger. Slovakia has two more UEFA Nations League matches scheduled, Friday at Azerbaijan and Monday against Kazakhstan. Unless he’s sent home early, Rusnák won’t be available for the Whitecaps match.

Nouhou (Cameroon)

Cameroon’s first scheduled match against Kenya was canceled, but they have another Africa Cup of Nations qualifier scheduled against Burundi on Thursday. Nouhou should be back in Seattle in plenty of time to be available for the Whitecaps match.