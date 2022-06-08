Major Link Soccer: Revs transfer Adam Buksa to RC Lens

Puget Sound

Remember that Ruidiaz goal from the Charlotte game? One of our readers was at Ballard FC’s game against Oly Town and saw something that looked eerily similar. Who scored it better: Raul Ruidiaz or... this Ballard FC player? - Sounder At Heart

Lavelle became a star at the 2019 World Cup, followed by a disappointing move to Man City, but she just needed the freedom to be herself. Rose Lavelle and the freedom to be herself: how her OL Reign and USWNT form has taken off | ESPN

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Through a significant chunk of the season, Santiago Sosa has hardly played. While injuries have contributed, are other factors at play? And what is his future? What is Santiago Sosa’s role in Gonzalo Pineda’s Atlanta United side? - Dirty South Soccer

A week had now passed since Charlotte FC shockingly parted ways with head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez. There had been precious little on the record in terms of an explanation. “There were certain fractures”: Christian Fuchs, Charlotte FC regroup after coaching change | MLSSoccer.com

Buksa is heading to France. Adam Buksa transferred to RC Lens, says he’ll see Revs fans before leaving - The Bent Musket

NWSL / women’s club soccer

Seb Hines will coach the team on an interim basis while the league investigates accusations of retaliatory behavior. Orlando Pride Head Coach Amanda Cromwell, Assistant Coach Sam Greene Placed on Administrative Leave - The Mane Land

The captain and ally is prepared to stand up for all. Angel City FC’s Riley on Pride: A time to fight but also to celebrate - Angels on Parade

International soccer

The U.S. team’s two toughest games from the four-game June run are now over and ASN looks at the big takeaways and questions remaining after these two games. USMNT questions and observations from Uruguay & Morocco friendlies plus US U-19 & U-20 notes | ASN

The Jamaican Football Federation says general secretary Dalton Wint will resign after the men’s side refused to play until he quit. Jamaica: General secretary Dalton Wint resigns after team refuse to play - BBC Sport

Eight England fans were arrested before Tuesday’s Nations League game, in three cases for making Nazi salutes, local police said. England fans arrested for Nazi salutes and hotel room damage in Munich | The Guardian

Harry Kane scored his 50th England goal with a late penalty to earn a Nations League draw with Germany in Munich. Germany 1-1 England: Harry Kane scores 50th Three Lions goal with late penalty - BBC Sport

The 29-year-old is not a household name, but all in good time. He’s the anchor of the USMNT defense and the World Cup should confirm his stardom. Walker Zimmerman’s USMNT journey How faith and fortitude helped him become America’s best center-back | ESPN

Australia beat the United Arab Emirates to set up a World Cup play-off with Peru next Monday for a place in Qatar. United Arab Emirates 1-2 Australia: Socceroos set up Peru World Cup play-off - BBC Sport

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, once the most powerful men in world football, go on trial in Switzerland on Wednesday accused of fraud. Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini’s fraud and embezzlement trial to begin in Switzerland - BBC Sport

World men’s club soccer

Steve Frosdick left his role as a consultant to UEFA after becoming seriously unhappy with the direction of the safety and security department under Zeljko Pavlica. Revealed: Uefa safety consultant quit and expressed concerns in February | The Guardian

The Premier League will discuss whether it should end its £43m six-year deal with Russian broadcaster Match TV at this week’s annual general meeting. Premier League to discuss ending £43m Russian TV deal at annual general meeting - BBC Sport

Spurs’ new home kits have splashes of neon yellow. Tottenham release new home shirts for 2022-23 - Cartilage Free Captain

Newcastle are in talks to sign Stade de Reims striker Hugo Ekitike, although there is still a long way to go in completing a deal. Newcastle in talks to sign Stade de Reims striker Hugo Ekitike - BBC Sport

Paul Pogba has spoken for the first time since his Manchester United exit and said he’s looking forward to “enjoying” himself at his next club. Paul Pogba on Man United exit: ‘I need to enjoy what I do’ | ESPN

Donald and Methven’s shares in Sunderland AFC may be going to ‘The Fans Together’ with “fan ownership” through crypto tokens. So Roker Report did some digging to find out what this might be all about. Will Sunderland AFC be subject to a crypto experiment? - Roker Report

Barcelona look to be out of contention for the Valencia ace, and Atlético lead the race. Atlético hoping to conclude €15 million deal for Carlos Soler before June 30 - Into the Calderon

11:45 AM: Belgium vs. Poland (UEFA Nations League) — FS1

11:45 AM: Wales vs. Netherlands (UEFA Nations League) — ViX

11:45 AM: Scotland vs. Armenia (UEFA Nations League) — ViX

11:45 AM: Ireland vs. Ukraine (UEFA Nations League) — ViX

4:00 PM: Miami FC vs. Indy Eleven (USL Championship) — ESPN+

4:30 PM: Loudoun United vs. NY Red Bull II (USL Championship) — ESPN+

4:30 PM: RB Bragantino vs. Flamengo (Brasileirão) — Paramount+

5:00 PM: Birmingham Legion vs. Memphis 901 (USL Championship) — ESPN+

5:00 PM: Chicago Red Stars vs. Washington Spirit (NWSL) — Paramount+

5:30 PM: Santos vs. Internacional (Brasileirão) — Paramount+

7:00 PM: San Diego Wave vs. Portland Thorns (NWSL) — CBSSN