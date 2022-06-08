Soccer stars showing off basketball skills for charity

Ever wondered what soccer players like Lu Barnes, Jess Fishlock and Lamar Neagle would look like on a basketball court? Well, you can find out when the trio of soccer stars takes part in Champions of Change’s charity basketball game on June 26.

Champions of Change is an organization created by Seahawks players Doug Baldwin, Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril with the aim of “supercharging community organizations with funding, awareness, and strategic partnerships.”

The basketball game will cap three days of events that will basically introduce the organization. There will also be a day of service (June 24) and a gala (June 25). Money raised will benefit a variety of groups.

The basketball game will feature a team coached by Marshawn Lynch and Sue Bird going up against one coached by Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp, with Kevin Calabro and comedian Joel McHale providing play-by-play. Jermaine Kearse, Jamal Crawford, Isaiah Thomas, Jason Terry, and Richard Sherman have also committed to playing in the game.