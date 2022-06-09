Major Link Soccer: USWNT announced preliminary W Championship Roster

MLS

I’ve been asked to do service journalism. I’m here to let you know which MLS mascots you’d rather not come across in a dark alleyway. Not because they’re going to hurt you or anything. They’re probably going to do something delightful and entertaining. We’re talking about professionals here. Ranking the top 5 scariest mascots in MLS | MLSSoccer.com

USA/Canada

The number of matches and multiple tournaments players partake in each year is always a big topic of discussion, not only for executives at FIFA or the presidents of each footballing region, but for coaches and players alike. Motivation in short supply? Nations League tests players’ pride and exhaustion | MLSSoccer.com

The eve of the Canadian men’s national team’s opening 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League A (Group C) game against Curacao was like any other. Players trained, coaches put the team through their paces and the media covered the proceedings. Protests loom as Canada enter Nations League: "We're just looking for transparency" | MLSSoccer.com

Concacaf Nations League got a mixed reception among the region’s largest and most established programs when the concept was unveiled in November 2017. Benefit or burden? USMNT begin Nations League defense | MLSSoccer.com

The USMNT opens the competition against a Caribbean foe. 2022 CONCACAF Nations League: Scouting Grenada - Stars and Stripes FC

Briana Scurry, the trailblazing 1999 Women’s World Cup soccer goalkeeper, has helped lead the way for many changes for girls and women in sports. Briana Scurry talks US Soccer diversity, USWNT 1999 World Cup heroics

How will the U.S. match up with England, Wales and Iran at the World Cup? U.S. 2022 World Cup group: Opponents, odds, schedule, players to watch

The USWNT has announced its CONCACAF W Championship preliminary roster, with Vlatko Andonovski listing 59 players in the squad. USWNT preliminary CONCACAF W Championship roster announced | Pro Soccer Wire

Before the USMNT’s Nations League game with Grenada, Reggie Cannon and Kellyn Acosta spoke on a healthy ‘frenemies’ dynamic on the roster. USMNT ‘frenemies’ amid competition for World Cup roster

John Herdman never played professional soccer, but he believes his experience coaching in Canada is enough for the World Cup in Qatar. John Herdman is Canada's unlikely hero: From lecturer to women's coach to taking the men to Qatar 2022 | ESPN

World

Liverpool have turned down a deal worth £30m for Senegal forward Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich. Sadio Mane: Liverpool reject £30m Bayern Munich bid - BBC Sport

Luka Modric extends contract with current La Liga and Champions League title holders Real Madrid by one year. Luka Modric: Croatia midfielder signs one-year contract extension with Real Madrid - BBC Sport

Chelsea could demand Internazionale pay as much as £25m as a loan fee as well as a significant portion of Romelu Lukaku’s £325,000-a-week wages. Chelsea tell Romelu Lukaku he can join Inter on loan if the finances are right | Chelsea | The Guardian

Liverpool are prepared to pay a club-record €100m (£85.5m) to sign Darwin Núñez from Benfica but have rejected a second Bayern Munich bid for Sadio Mané. Liverpool ready to pay £85m for Núñez but reject Bayern’s new Mané bid | Liverpool | The Guardian

Uefa has failed to satisfy Liverpool that its review of policing and safety failures at the Champions League final will be thorough or independent. Liverpool have doubts over neutrality of Uefa review – and its chair | Uefa | The Guardian

Manchester City have signed the Spain left-back Leila Ouahabi from Barcelona and Chelsea have brought in the versatile France defender Ève Périsset from Bordeaux. Transfer latest: Manchester City land Ouahabi, Chelsea sign Périsset | Women's football | The Guardian

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse wants the September Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers postponed to allow the five countries representing the continent at the World Cup to play friendly matches. Senegal coach wants AFCON games delayed to boost World Cup build-up

How a Spanish journalist joined the League C side’s coaching staff PLUS: CNL notes. The international soccer super-fan living a dream with Bonaire

The 2022 Women’s International Champions Cup will feature Champions League winners Lyon and WSL champions Chelsea, organisers said on Wednesday. Lyon, Chelsea to play in Women's ICC in U.S. alongside Portland Thorns, Monterrey

With the benefit of hindsight and knowing what happened next, would the club make the same decision to sign these players again? Are big transfers worth it? Grading the 10 most expensive players by position

The trial of former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and ex-UEFA president Michel Platini over alleged corrupt payments began on Wednesday. Ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter too ill to testify at his fraud trial

Saul Niguez says the change of moving to Chelsea ‘wasn’t easy’ as he returns to Atletico Madrid following a season-long loan. Saul Niguez: Midfielder returns to Atletico Madrid from Chelsea - BBC Sport

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri apologises to the club’s fans for mistakes made during a “challenging” season that nearly led to relegation. Farhad Moshiri: Everton owner apologises to fans for mistakes in 'challenging' season - BBC Sport

What’s on TV?

11:45 AM - Portugal vs Czech Republic - UEFA Nations League - FS1

12:00 PM - Dominica vs St. Lucia - CONCACAF Nations League - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Barbados vs Guadeloupe - CONCACAF Nations League - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Belize vs French Guiana - CONCACAF Nations League - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Aruba vs St. Kitts and Nevis - CONCACAF Nations League - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Cayman Islands vs Puerto Rico - CONCACAF Nations League - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Palmeiras vs Botafogo - Brasileirão - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Antigua and Barbuda vs Cuba - CONCACAF Nations League - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Newell’s Old Boys vs San Lorenzo - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Fortaleza vs Goiás - Brasileirão - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Coritiba vs São Paulo - Brasileirão - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Columbus Crew II vs Inter Miami II - MLS Next Pro - MLS Next Pro Site

5:00 PM - Panama vs Martinique - CONCACAF Nations League - TUDN, Paramount+

7:30 PM - Canada vs Curaçao - CONCACAF Nations League - TUDN, Paramount+