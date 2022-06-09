Sam Adeniran joins San Antonio FC on loan

The Seattle Sounders announced on Thursday that forward Sam Adeniran has been loaned to San Antonio FC for the remainder of the 2022 USL Championship season. The loan sends Adeniran, who turns 24 in September, to play in his home state for the first time as a professional. It’s also a return to the league in which he scored 13 goals and added 2 assists for Tacoma Defiance in 30 appearances. Adeniran joins fellow Sounders for life Jordy Delem and Justin Dhillon at San Antonio.

Seattle signed Adeniran to an MLS contract following the 2021 season after he led Defiance in scoring and made two MLS appearances as a hardship signing, including starting in the Sounders’ remarkable road win against Austin FC. In 2022 Adeniran hasn’t quite had the impact he or the team may have hoped. His four appearances this season with the Sounders — 1 in CCL against Motagua, 1 in the U.S. Open Cup against the San Jose Earthquakes and 2 in MLS play — have included glimpses of what makes him such an exciting player, but they lacked the consistency or pressure that made him an integral player for Tacoma last season. At the MLS NEXT Pro level, Adeniran has tallied 2 goals and 1 assist in just under 600 minutes, but the organization seems to view USL-C as a better venue for his continued development.

“We are excited for Sam to take this opportunity to further develop as a player,” Garth Lagerwey, General Manager and President of Soccer for the Sounders, explained in the release put out by the team. “We’re confident that the additional match action and change of environment will help him grow this season.”

Adeniran has already shown impressive growth under coaches Wade Webber and Brian Schmetzer since joining the organization, but a new challenge may be what’s needed to help him make the jump to MLS.

Adeniran’s contract with the Sounders runs through the end of this season with club options for 2023 and 2024. San Antonio currently sit in second, tied on points with Colorado Springs Switchbacks, in the USL Championship Western Conference.