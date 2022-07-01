Major Link Soccer: Utah’s coming back to the NWSL, with up to 7 MLS teams interested in joining them

MLS

Other men’s club soccer

Barcelona sells part of its TV rights for $215 million

Barcelona sold some of its television rights for more than 200 million euros to help its finances, the club said on Thursday. The Catalan club said investment firm Sixth Street will invest 207.5 million euros ($215 million) in exchange for 10% of the club’s Spanish league TV rights for the next 25 years. Barcelona called the agreement “a major step forward in the improvement of the club’s financial resources and competitive positioning.”

The US retailer and streaming giant is understood to be set to split UK rights with BT Sport.

Bordeaux won Ligue 1 in 2009 and then beat Bayern and Juventus in Europe. Now they fear bankruptcy and extinction.

A US judge has dismissed the rape lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo - here's an explanation of why and what happened.

The transfer market has seen plenty of big-name players move clubs on free transfers in recent times, but who could be next on the agenda?

There is a cup competition in Estonia that pits European regulars, under-19 teams and Sunday League sides head to head - with wild results.

Three Boca supporters arrested for racism, Nazi salute in Brazil

Three supporters of Argentine football giants Boca Juniors have been arrested in Brazil, accused of racism and making a Nazi salute during their team's match away to Corinthians, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyers seek $626K from woman's lawyer in Vegas case

Cristiano Ronaldo is asking a judge to order a woman's lawyer to pay more than $626,000 for losing a lawsuit stemming from a 2009 rape accusation.

Plans to ban gambling firms sponsoring football shirts in disarray after Tory rift | Gambling | The Guardian

Ban and ‘polluter pays’ levy on gambling firms could still happen, government sources say

Just Women’s Sports reviews the NWSL kits for the 2022 season. While the reigning champs disappoint, an expansion team brings the heat.

USYNT star Jaedyn Shaw to go through NWSL discovery process

Jaedyn Shaw, a USYNT star who has trained with the Washington Spirit, will go through the NWSL discovery process.

Capitals Star Alex Ovechkin Never Actually Invested In NWSL’s Spirit – Sportico.com

The Washington Spirit announced Capitals star Alex Ovechkin as one of its new investors in 2021. But the NHL great never actually wrote the check, potentially missing out on a lucrative return.

As expansion race heats up, NWSL faces tough questions about its future with Utah expected to join in 2024 | ESPN

Sources say Utah is in and seven MLS teams are interested. How will the NWSL sort through expansion candidates? And should relocation be the focus?

United States national teams

How Kansas City became the 2026 World Cup’s most unlikely host city | World Cup 2026 | The Guardian

The city will be the smallest US metro area to host games at the tournament, but it has a long and proud soccer history to call on

USMNT striker Jordan Pefok transfers to Union Berlin | Yahoo Sports

USMNT striker Jordan Pefok has signed with Union Berlin after a hugely-successful season with Young Boys, ready to test himself in the Bundesliga.

Other international soccer

German club wins inaugural European refugee cup

A German club with players from 24 nations won an inaugural UEFA tournament for mixed refugee teams on Wednesday in Nyon.

Former English Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg is appointed the head of Egypt's newly created refereeing committee.

We look at every single kit at Euro 2022 and follow the format of the tournament itself, from group stage to final, to find the most stylish team.

Puget Sound soccer

"You deserve to be you. You deserve your joy, because from there, you can enact justice." - @TheQuinny5



What a video from @OLReign.



This team. This team.pic.twitter.com/fakaFSM1nr — Susie Rantz (@SusieRants) June 30, 2022

Match Preview: Courage at OL Reign - NC Courage

Recap: Toronto FC loses to Columbus Crew at home - Waking The Red

The Reds were defeated 2-1 by the Crew on Wednesday night.

Lorenzo Insigne lands in Toronto to begin his TFC journey - Waking The Red

Insigne was greeted with a warm welcome by TFC fans in Little Italy Friday evening.

Toronto FC completes signing of Domenico Criscito - Waking The Red

The 35-year-old joins on a free transfer from Genoa.

What to Watch

Friday

3:00 PM PT — United States U20s versus Honduras U20s on FS1/FoxSports.com. The winner gets to go to the Olympics. Sounders fans should want this because Obed Vargas going to the Olympics would be cool af.

7:00 PM PT — OL Reign versus North Carolina Courage at Lumen Field and on Paramount+. This is the greatest NWSL matchup of the weekend. Be there or watch.

Saturday

4:30 PM PT — Toronto FC versus Seattle Sounders on FOX 13+ and Prime Video/ESPN+. Winning two MLS Cups against TFC was cool and frankly I’d like that to continue.

6:00 PM PT — San Antonio FC versus Charleston Battery on ESPN+. Sounders South are absolutely dominating the USL Championship. Watch the second half after the real Sounders win.

Sunday

5:00 PM PT — Orlando Pride vs Racing Louisville FC on CBS Sports Network. Whenever the NWSL is on linear you support it. That’s the job of a fan.

5:00 PM PT — Concacaf U20 Championship on FS1. This is like the Gold Cup, but for teenagers. You should watch the NWSL game on your bigger screen.