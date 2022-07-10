Sounders vs. Timbers: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders suffered their worst-ever home defeat to the Portland Timbers on Saturday, falling 3-0 to their southern rivals. Even more frustrating, it was the sixth straight time the Sounders failed to beat the Timbers at home, a streak that stretches back to 2017.

The Timbers got an early goal from Jaroslaw Niezgoda, but the Sounders had several golden chances to equalize even after Jackson Ragen was shown a second yellow card in the early moments of the second half. The Timbers put the game away with a couple of late goals, the first on a penalty and then on a breakaway a couple minutes later.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 – Portland Timbers 3

Saturday, July 9, 2022

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Chris Penso

Assistants: Kyle Atkins, Jose Da Silva

Fourth Official: Mark Allatin

VAR: Daniel Radford

Attendance: 47,722

Weather: 71 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

POR – Jaroslaw Niezgoda (Sebastián Blanco) 24’

POR – Santiago Moreno (penalty) 82’

POR – Dairon Asprilla (Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Santiago Moreno) 85’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

POR – Eryk Williamson (caution) 6’

SEA – Jackson Ragen (caution) 45’+2’

SEA – Jackson Ragen (caution, ejection) 46’

POR – Yimmi Chara (caution) 57’

SEA – Cristian Roldan (caution) 70’

SEA – Nouhou (caution) 81’

POR – Dairon Asprilla (caution) 85’

POR – Diego Chara (caution) 87’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei, Alex Roldan (Léo Chú 81’), Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou, Kelyn Rowe (Josh Atencio 64’), Albert Rusnák (Jimmy Medranda 75’), Cristian Roldan, Nico Lodeiro, Jordan Morris, Raúl Ruidíaz (Will Bruin 81’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Danny Leyva, Dylan Teves, Fredy Montero

Total shots: 16

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 12

Offside: 5

Corner-kicks: 8

Saves: 5

Portland Timbers – Jaroslaw Niezgoda (Felipe Mora 90’+1’), Yimmi Chara (Marvin Loría 75’), Sebastián Blanco (Dairon Asprilla 74’), Santiago Moreno (Bill Tuiloma 90’+1’), Eryk Williamson (Cristhian Paredes 63’), Diego Chara, Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mabiala, Josecarlos Van Rankin, Aljaz Ivacic

Substitutes not used: David Bingham, Pablo Bonilla, Zac McGraw, David Ayala

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 8

Fouls: 10

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 0

Saves: 2

SOUNDERS FC HEAD COACH BRIAN SCHMETZER

On the overall feeling after the loss:

“Well, I mean, credit our opponent. They are a good team, well coached team. We tried to put together a gameplan to have the players have the tools to be successful. We know what Portland is about, transition moments, they’ll defend deep. They’ll cede possession. And Niezgoda’s goal in the 24th minute was classic Portland. So you’re either going to say that they made a play or you’re either going to say coach Schmetzer didn’t prepare his team for that. So it’s one of those two so I choose to credit the Portland players for making a play. Because I think we showed what Portland was about, how they are going to set up. The players all knew it. But unfortunately this is sports, players have to make plays. And so they made a play in the first half when we had multiple chances to get the game back at 1-1. Even before they scored we had some half chances. Were we that clinical in the penalty box? No. I don’t think we were. We didn’t make that play and they did, so credit to them.”

SOUNDERS FC DEFENDER ALEX ROLDAN

On what he saw on Portland’s first goal:

“Yeah it was a transition moment, and I think it’s a tough thing when you’re playing against a team like Portland that transitions really well. I thought we had done a decent job covering but I think it was a pretty good cross on [Sebastian] Blanco’s end. Obviously, back post was kind of opened up. I thought it was very, very tight to the line so it didn’t seem like it was a very good chance of scoring. But obviously, they were hopeful and they were able to squeeze that one in. We’ll look at it and improve on it and hopefully learn from our mistakes.”

SOUNDERS FC GOALKEEPER STEFAN FREI

On how the play was prior to Portland’s penalty:

“Okay. It’s obviously difficult when you go down a man. But I thought we actually played decent those first few minutes in the second half to the [penalty]. Obviously the [penalty] kind of hurts and then I think we got a little too unorganized and we wanted to find a goal and we forgot about our goals and that led to a third one and that was it. Frustrating.