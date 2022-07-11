Major Link Soccer: Welcome back, Wayne

The Seattle Sounders played this weekend, sure. We can all acknowledge that that happened, and that it turned out pretty bad. We don’t need to spend any more time on that. Not with multiple high-level international women’s tournaments going on, and the transfer window open. To say nothing of the dramatic come-from-behind draw for OL Reign as they hosted the Portland Thorns, or even Philadelphia Union’s complete obliteration of DC United. And somehow after that defeat, Wayne Rooney still agreed to return to his boyhood club and take over as new DC United head coach.

Seattle

Ethan Dobbelaere and Dylan Teves both bagged braces, and Marlon Vargas continues to shine. MATCH RECAP: Tacoma Defiance Defeats Portland Timbers2 6-1 at Hillsboro Stadium | Tacoma Defiance

A late Bethany Balcer Signature Finish secured the comeback and a point to make sure Beat Portland Weekend wasn’t a complete failure. Match Recap: Reign come back down twice to draw with Portland in Cascadia rivalry | National Women's Soccer League

Don’t let the Mariners ownership scare you away from a new pre-game destination for OL Reign and Seattle Sounders games, featuring one of two Black-owned breweries in the city. Mariners’ Hatback Bar & Grille and Steelheads Alley is Coming to SoDo - Eater Seattle

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

This is a good reminder that exceptional talent is still playing outside of the MLS academy system. High School All-Americans Announced for 2021-22 Winter and Spring Seasons | United Soccer Coaches

Chicago Fire are in danger of reclaiming the Wooden Spoon now that FC Cincinnati are apparently decent. Something must change: Chicago Fire season essentially over after gutless loss to Columbus - CHGO

Get well soon, Brad. Brad Smith to undergo surgery to repair anterior cruciate ligament | DC United

He’s fed up, and it’s hard to blame him. Josef Martinez calls out Atlanta United players, front office | MLSSoccer.com

The Union put an absolute, historic beatdown on DC United. Recap: Philadelphia Union best D.C. United during Rivalry Week, 7-0 - Black And Red United

The boy is back in town! Wayne Rooney agrees to coach D.C. United - The Washington Post

NWSL/Women’s soccer

Women’s professional sports could be coming to Philadelphia. WNBA, NWSL expansion could bring a team to Philly. Here's how

Mexico’s World Cup hopes are still alive, but they’ll need a good performance, a bit of luck, and a little help from Haiti. Here’s how Mexico still could qualify for the Women’s World Cup – JWS

This France team may just be too talented for even their coach to keep down. Grace Geyoro makes history as France rout Italy, look primed to vanquish past Euros heartbreaks

Claire Emslie didn’t have to wait long upon arrival to make an impact for her new club. O-Em-slie: Angel City FC 2, San Diego Wave FC 1 - Angels on Parade

Manchester United making a good signing? Well, I never. Manchester United close to sealing Nikita Parris move - The Busby Babe

USA

I’ll be watching for any and all Sofia Huerta connections. USWNT vs. Mexico, 2022 Concacaf W Championship: What to watch for - Stars and Stripes FC

After Mexico’s opening two games, the “challenge” might not be what the USWNT were initially expected. USWNT ‘very excited’ for Mexico challenge at W Championship

World men’s soccer

The former Sounders Academy and Tacoma Defiance man seems to have found himself right at home in Norway. Sam Rogers nets hat trick in Rosenborg victory - SBI Soccer

Raheem Sterling will be wearing a new shade of blue. Reports: Chelsea, Manchester City agree Raheem Sterling transfer - We Ain't Got No History

Apparently Barcelona have found some money in the couch cushions. Barcelona agree to pay €75m for Raphinha? - Barca Blaugranes

Bayern seem to have plans for their eventual Robert Lewandowski replacement. German outlets say Bayern Munich could be plotting move for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane in 2023 - Bavarian Football Works

Oops!

WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS!?



One of the most bizarre sequences in soccer history, as this player celebrates a "goal" too early and kicks the ball into the sky BEFORE it fully crosses the line #FIFA22 | #FUT | #soccer pic.twitter.com/JdTrfaE0ss — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) July 10, 2022

What’s on TV today?

9:00 AM - Austria vs. Northern Ireland (Women’s Euros) - ESPN2

12:00 PM - England vs. Norway (Women’s Euros) - ESPN2

2:00 PM - Paraguay vs. Chile (Copa América Femenina) - Fox Sports 2

3:00 PM - Colón vs. Vélez Sarsfield (Primera División) - Paramount+

5:00 PM - Bolivia vs. Colombia (Copa América Femenina) - Fox Sports 2

7:00 PM - USA vs. Mexico (CONCACAF W Championship) - Paramount+