Major Link Soccer: Luis Suarez might be coming to MLS

MLS

Luis Suarez has said that he has received “five or six” offers from teams in Major League Soccer. Luis Suarez says he has received "five or six" offers from MLS teams

Gareth Bale was unveiled by Los Angeles FC on Monday and set his sights on a long-term stay in MLS. Gareth Bale aims for a long MLS stay during LAFC unveiling

One of the MLS transfer sagas of the season may be soon over as five-time English Premier League champions Chelsea FC have reached a verbal agreement with Chicago Fire FC and US men’s national team goalkeeper Gaga Slonina, per a report from Fabrizio Romano. Report: Chelsea finalizing deal for Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina | MLSSoccer.com

All signs point to Wayne Rooney being formally announced Tuesday as D.C. United’s next head coach, and the former Black-and-Red striker has already got a ringing endorsement from his fellow countryman. Phil Neville: Wayne Rooney will have "great advantage" as DC United head coach | MLSSoccer.com

Ahhhh, Heineken Rivalry Week. That glorious period where the 7-0 woodshed whuppin’ wins taste even sweeter and the 0-3, ruined-banner-hoisting home defeats cut that much deeper. Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 19? | MLSSoccer.com

Wales captain Gareth Bale is targeting Euro 2024 - and maybe the 2026 World Cup - after declaring he has joined Los Angeles FC for the long term. Bale targets Euro 2024 with long-term stay at LAFC - BBC Sport

The NWSL, in partnership with Nationwide, announced today details around the 2022 Nationwide Community Impact Program, a season-long, civically-focused initiative promoting community partners and advancing local service projects chosen and led by each NWSL team. NWSL, Nationwide Announce 2022 Nationwide Community Impact Program

If you forgot the National Women’s Soccer League was playing games right now, you’d be forgiven. Kassouf: Will the NWSL ever respect the international match calendar? – Equalizer Soccer

USA

Costa Rica awaits. 2022 Concacaf W Championship: USA 1-0 Mexico - La Tri played hard, but the Americans stayed perfect - Stars and Stripes FC

Jamaica stunned Haiti and secured their second ever World Cup qualification. Concacaf W: Canada, Costa Rica, Jamaica, U.S. officially qualify for World Cup, Panama advance to global playoff. – Equalizer Soccer

Carter Payne played for Michigan Wolverines soccer from 2019-20 before joining Tormenta FC of the USL. He was 20 years old. Carter Payne, former Michigan soccer player, dead after hit-and-run

World

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp criticises the authorities who initially blamed the club’s supporters for issues around the Champions League final in Paris. Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp criticises response to Champions League final issues - BBC Sport

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo is “in our plans” for the new season and is “not for sale”. Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag says forward 'in our plans' - BBC Sport

The Brazil full-back recently turned 39 and is without a club but remains determined to play for his country at the World Cup. Dani Alves: ‘Everyone says I’m old but I completely disagree’ | Brazil | The Guardian

Despite all the difficulties, the national team has qualified for the 2023 Asian Cup, their third consecutive appearance at the tournament. ‘An oasis of hope’ – how football is a cause for optimism in Palestine | The Guardian

France is yet to advance beyond the quarterfinals of a European Championship, but Les Bleues’ historic failings have never been about lack of talent. Playing with Grace: France’s ultimate team player finally gets the spotlight – Equalizer Soccer

Italian coach Roberto De Zerbi has left Shakhtar Donetsk by mutual consent after a season cut short by the war in the country, the Ukrainian club announced on Monday. Italian coach De Zerbi leaves Shakhtar Donetsk

The 41-year-old Igor Benevenuto, a FIFA-ranked referee, hopes his announcement that he is gay will inspire others in soccer. Brazilian Soccer Referee Says He Is Gay, Hopes to Inspire Others – NBC4 Washington

England produced a sensational, record-breaking performance to beat rivals Norway 8-0 and reach the Euro 2022 knockout stages. England 8-0 Norway: Sensational hosts stun Norway on record night - BBC Sport

UEFA has called the breakaway European Super League “a textbook example of a cartel” on the first day of a court hearing on the issue. European Super League: UEFA calls ESL 'a cartel' at court hearing - BBC Sport

The gang of cons who set up “IPL” matches at a farm in a Gujarat village accepted bets from punters in Russian cities of Tver, Voronezh and Moscow. Fake IPL in Gujarat village dupes Russian punters | Ahmedabad News - Times of India

Melbourne Victory have signed former Manchester United winger Nani for the 2022-23 A-League Men’s season. Former Manchester United star Nani joins Melbourne Victory

What’s on TV?

8:30 AM - Rīgas FS v. HJK - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

9:00 AM - Denmark v. Finland - UEFA Women’s Euros - ESPN2

10:00 AM - Sheriff v. Zrinjski - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Falkirk v. Hibernian - Scottish League Cup - Paramount

12:00 PM - Germany v. Spain - UEFA Women’s Euros - ESPN2, TUDN

12:30 PM - Víkingur Reykjavík v. Malmö FF - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

2:00 PM - Uruguay v. Brazil - Copa América Femenina - FS1, TUDN

5:00 PM - Argentina v. Peru - Copa América Femenina - FS1

6:00 PM - Austin FC v. Houston Dynamo - MLS - TUDN, UniMas