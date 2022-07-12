Two Sounders named to 2022 MLS All-Star Game

A year after more than half of the MLS All-Star Game starters played for the Seattle Sounders, there will only be two representatives on the 2022 edition. Jordan Morris and Raúl Ruidíaz, neither of whom are exactly tearing it up this year, are the only two Sounders named to the 26-player roster that will face a team of Liga MX all-stars on Aug. 10 at Minnesota’s Allianz Field.

Neither Morris nor Ruidíaz have been bad, it should be said, just not necessarily obvious All-Star quality. Morris has five goals and three assists in about 1,100 MLS minutes, while Ruidíaz has five goals and one assist in about 650 MLS minutes. They both also scored three goals in Concacaf Champions League play, contributing considerably to the Sounders’ historic title.

Their advanced stats are also a bit more flattering. Morris ranks in the 98th percentile for expected non-penalty goals+assists per 90 minutes (.72) while Ruidiaz is in the 95th percentile for goals per 90 (.70).

This is the second straight year Ruidíaz has been selected to the All-Star Game and the first time Morris has made the team.

Joining them on the team is former Sounder DeAndre Yedlin, who has now made it all three years he’s been in MLS.