Major Link Soccer: TFC and Carlos Salcedo mutually split

Puget Sound

Sounders slip to sixth after a disappointing weekend outing. Power Rankings: Philadelphia Union, Portland Timbers make big moves after Week 19 | MLSSoccer.com

Albert Rusnak knows his stats aren’t like they were last year. Coach Brian Schmetzer and assistant coach Freddy Juarez know that, too. They know the fans have noticed as well. The stats don’t show it, but Sounders say Albert Rusnak is living up to expectations | The Seattle Times

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Landon Donovan is among the finalists to take over as manager of the San Jose Earthquakes, sources have told ESPN. USMNT great Landon Donovan among finalists to take over San Jose Earthquakes | ESPN

The mystery of Ochoa’s absence grows wider. David Ochoa says he’s “not allowed to train with the team” in Instagram story - RSL Soapbox

The newest attacking hope arrives. Atlanta United sign Edwin Mosquera via U22 initiative - Dirty South Soccer

The Mexico international is now set to return to his native land after just over five months in Toronto. Carlos Salcedo has contract terminated by mutual consent - Waking The Red

Ugly scenes in the away end at Red Bull Arena during the Open Cup led to sanctions. When will this problem get solved? NYCFC fans misbehave when New York City face New York Red Bulls - Hudson River Blue

Rooney explained his decision to take over as head coach of D.C. United and his plans to turn the struggling team around. Wayne Rooney explains why he became D.C. United head coach | Pro Soccer Wire

NWSL / women’s club soccer

The NC Courage announced on Tuesday they have signed Japanese international midfielder Fuka Nagano through the 2022 season with an option for 2023. Nagano joins the squad having most recently played with Japanese side Mynavi Sendai. Courage Sign Japanese Midfielder Fuka Nagano - NC Courage

The Spain and Barca star has a long recovery ahead. Barcelona confirm Alexia Putellas out for 10-12 months after ACL surgery - Barca Blaugranes

International soccer

An impasse and the players’ public demand for an audit of Canada Soccer’s finances and details of the Canada Soccer Business contract have captured global media attention and invited scrutiny of the national federation’s executive leadership team. World Cup bonus fight exposes battles over Canada Soccer transparency, governance - TSN.ca

Talk to Alex Morgan, the longtime USWNT star, and those who know her best, and you’ll see why she’s proving everyone wrong in 2022. Thought Alex Morgan’s USWNT career was done? Think again. The star reflects on her return | ESPN

This was supposed to be the Mexico women’s national team’s return to the international stage. Instead, it was an opportunity wasted, one the country’s growing fan base hopes won’t lead to support being slashed. ¿Ya pa’ qué? - by Amelia Lopez - Getting CONCACAFed

What was, could have been, and still could be for El Tri Femenil. México’s exit from the 2022 Concacaf W Championship leaves questions, doubts, and hope - FMF State Of Mind

Ian Wright hit back at Lord Sugar’s “complete foolishness” after the Apprentice star complained about the lack of male pundits on BBC Sport’s Euro 2022 coverage. Euro 2022: Ian Wright hits back at Lord Sugar’s ‘complete foolishness’ over lack of male pundits - BBC Sport

Pernille Harder’s second-half goal ensured Denmark keep their hopes of progressing from Group B alive as they beat a determined Finland at Euro 2022. Euro 2022: Pernille Harder scores as Denmark beat Finland to keep hopes of progress alive - BBC Sport

The USWNT next faces Costa Rica in the Concacaf W Championship semifinals with a spot in the final is on the line. 2022 CONCACAF W Championship: Scouting Costa Rica - Stars and Stripes FC

With the group stage complete, we look back on the tournament so far. Key takeaways and standout performers of the CONCACAF W Championship so far - The Athletic

World men’s club soccer

Erik Ten Hag enjoyed a winning start as Manchester United manager, as three first-half goals set his side up for an impressive 4-0 win over rivals Liverpool in Bangkok. Manchester United 4-0 Liverpool: Erik ten Hag’s first game in charge ends with thumping win - BBC Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo was offered to PSG by his agent Jorge Mendes, but the French champions rejected the possibility of signing him, sources told ESPN. Paris Saint-Germain reject chance to sign Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo | ESPN

Joan Laporta’s strategy carries risk and the possibility of reward. Barcelona take a risky path by preparing to spend... will it pay off? - Barca Blaugranes

There are 10 MLS games on tonight, most of which overlap with the Sounders game. If you really want to watch one of the other ones, check the link above for full listings. Beyond that, Euro 2022 continues with what should be two good matches, and early-round men’s UEFA Champions League play continues with teams you’ve never heard of.

9:00 AM: Sweden vs. Switzerland (women’s Euro) — ESPN2

10:00 AM: Dinamo Batumi vs. Slovan Bratislava (men’s UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+

11:00 AM: Ferencváros vs. Tobol (men’s UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+

11:45 AM: Kilmarnock vs. Partick Thistle (Scottish League Cup) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: Netherlands vs. Portugal (women’s Euro) — ESPN2

5:30 PM: Nashville SC vs. Seattle Sounders FC (MLS) — Fox13 / Amazon Prime / ESPN+ (outside WA)

7:00 PM: LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) — FS1