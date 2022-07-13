The Seattle Sounders make their first-ever trip to Nashville SC coming off a frustrating and disappointing loss to the Portland Timbers. They’ll be doing it without Raúl Ruidíaz (thigh) and Jackson Ragen (suspended), but also carrying some decent road form. The Sounders have won two of their last three games away from Lumen Field, most recently beating Toronto FC.

After winning their season opener against the Sounders, Nashville’s form has been up and down and they have won just 1 of their past 5 games heading into this one. They’ve also won just 2 of 7 at home.

Their brightest spot is once against Designated Player Hany Mukhtar, who is enjoying another MVP-caliber season with 10 goals and five assists.

Notes

This will be the first time the Sounders have played Nashville SC on the road. Nashville won the first-ever meeting between these teams earlier this year at Lumen Field.

Nashville is 2-1-4 at GEODIS Park.

Both teams are coming off historic defeats. The Sounders lost 3-0 at home to the Timbers for the first time, while Nashville just gave up four goals for the first time in their history in a 4-1 loss at Charlotte FC.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Nashville

OUT: D Robert Castellanos (ankle), M Aníbal Godoy (thigh)

Seattle

OUT: D, Jackson Ragen (suspended), M João Paulo (SEI knee), F Raul Ruidíaz (thigh), M Obed Vargas (back)

QUESTIONABLE: D Xavier Arreaga (thigh)

Officials

REF: Rubiel Vazquez; AR1: Ian Anderson; AR2: Diego Blas; 4TH: Tim Ford; VAR: Younes Marrakchi; AVAR: Peter Balciunas

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Wednesday, 5:38 PM PT

Venue: GEODIS Park, Nashville, TN

Online Streaming: Amazon Prime (affiliate link, in-market), ESPN+ (affiliate link, out of market)

Local English TV: Fox13+ (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Local Spanish TV: KUNS-TV Univision-Seattle

International TV:

Australia & New Zealand: beIN Sports Australia

Brazil: DAZN (Brazil)

China: China Sports Media

Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain: DAZN (Europe)

Latin America: ESPN Latin America

Southeast Asia: beIN Sports Asia

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

Sounder at Heart has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Sounder at Heart may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.