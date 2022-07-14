Major Link Soccer: Chelsea make some big signings

MLS

Last weekend, emotions boiled over for Atlanta United after a 3-0 loss to Austin FC, particularly with star striker Josef Martinez saying “life is gone” from the injury-plagued 2018 MLS Cup champions. "I need warriors": Atlanta United respond after emotion-filled loss, Josef rant | MLSSoccer.com

It’s been a week like none other for D.C. United. From "embarrassing" to "fantastic": DC United show mettle after historic defeat | MLSSoccer.com

Jeremy Ebobisse would seem to carry an international-caliber résumé. He represented the United States at multiple youth national-team levels and was a standout at the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where he scored two goals in three games. Jeremy Ebobisse on USMNT case, Portland exit, San Jose discovery & more | MLSSoccer.com

Many moves have already been made through the first week of the MLS Secondary Transfer Window (opened on July 7), and many more are to come before the transfer deadline on August 4. What all 28 teams need in the MLS Secondary Transfer Window | MLSSoccer.com

Nashville SC announced Tuesday that they’ll launch an MLS NEXT Pro side in Huntsville, Alabama, starting in 2023. Nashville SC to launch MLS NEXT Pro team in Huntsville, AL - Broadway Sports Media

The NWSL has retained investment bank Inner Circle Sports to lead its sale of two expansion teams, according to multiple people familiar with the plans. This marks the first time the women’s soccer league has formally launched a competitive expansion process. NWSL Hires Investment Bank Inner Circle to Lead Two-Team Expansion

The NWSL Championship will head to Washington, D.C. this fall and be played at Audi Field, according to multiple sources. The final is scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 28. 2022 NWSL Championship to be played at Audi Field: Sources - The Athletic

The NWSL board of governors announced moves to improve broadcasts in the next month, implement VAR for 2023, and add expansion teams in 2024. NWSL: VAR, expansion, improved broadcasts all on the way | Pro Soccer Wire

USA

Which U.S. team will show up for the knockout stage? And will they qualify automatically for the 2024 Olympics? The Equalizer Podcast: USWNT’s growing pains – Equalizer Soccer

The team will play in Kansas City and DC. USWNT to play Nigeria in September friendlies - Stars and Stripes FC

Sofia Huerta’s road to the USWNT included a stint with Mexico and several new positions. Now, she could be a key figure at the World Cup. USWNT's Sofia Huerta started with Mexico, then moved from forward to defender. Is the World Cup next? | ESPN

World

The Netherlands may have beat Portugal but, with Vivianne Miedema out, the reigning champs have plenty to ponder if they are to defend their title. Vivianne Miedema's absence felt as Netherlands edge past Portugal

The Mexico federation officially cleaned house with front-office firings for Torrado, Hierro and Perez. Mexico federation to restructure national teams after firing Torrado, Hierro, Perez

Barcelona began their preseason with a 1-1 draw against fellow Catalonian side Olot on Wednesday. Barcelona held to preseason draw by fifth-tier Olot

Chelsea confirm the signing of England forward Raheem Sterling from Manchester City in a £50m deal. Raheem Sterling: Chelsea confirm signing of Manchester City forward - BBC Sport

Chelsea are set to sign Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli on a four-year deal. Kalidou Koulibaly: Chelsea set to sign Senegal defender from Napoli on four-year deal - BBC Sport

Leeds United’s Raphinha is set to join Barcelona after the two clubs agree a deal “in principle” for the Brazil forward. Raphinha: Leeds United agree deal with Barcelona for Brazil forward - BBC Sport

Trolls come out in force when forwards’ records are compared but why do some people have such a problem with it? Ellen White is one goal from Rooney’s record – and fully his England equal | Women's Euro 2022 | The Guardian

Hanna Bennison comes off bench for key Sweden victory against Switzerland | Women's Euro 2022 | The Guardian

Switzerland quickly equalised Sweden’s second-half strike before the substitute Hanna Bennison gave the Scandinavians a 2-1 win

The former Arsenal and Real Madrid midfielder is now expected to join Istanbul Basaksehir. Fenerbahce terminate midfielder Mesut Ozil's contract two years before expiry - BBC Sport

As the song goes: ‘Everyone seems to know the score, they’ve seen it all before’. France finally ready to live up to expectations at Euro 2022

What’s on TV?

8:00 AM - Ararat v. Škendija 79 - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

9:00 AM - Italy v. Iceland - UEFA Women’s Euro - ESPN2

11:00 AM - Mura v. Sfîntul Gheorghe - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - France v. Belgium - UEFA Women’s Euro - ESPN+, TUDN

2:00 PM - Paraguay v. Bolivia - Copa América Femenina - FS1

4:00 PM - USWNT v. Costa Rica - CONCACAF W Championship - CBS Sports Network (Potentially Paramount+, all games were supposed to be on Paramount+ but it doesn’t always have games that are CBSSN)

5:00 PM - Chile v. Ecuador - Copa América Femenina - FS1

7:00 PM - Canada v. Jamaica - CONCACAF W Championship - CBS Sports Network (Potentially Paramount+, all games were supposed to be on Paramount+ but it doesn’t always have games that are CBSSN)