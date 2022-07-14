Nashville SC vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

Nashville SC completed a season-sweep of the Seattle Sounders, scoring a goal late in the first half and riding out the second half to a 1-0 win on Wednesday. The Sounders have now lost 3 of 4 matches heading into Saturday’s game at the Chicago Fire.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 0 – Nashville SC 1
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Venue: GEODIS Park
Referee: Rubiel Vazquez
Assistants: Ian Anderson, Diego Blas
Fourth Official: Tim Ford
VAR: Younes Marrakchi
Attendance: 26,927
Weather: 84 degrees and clear
SCORING SUMMARY
NSH – Hany Mukhtar (C.J. Sapong, Randall Leal) 44’
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
NSH – Alex Muyl (caution) 45’+2’
NSH – Eric Miller (caution) 89’
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Cleveland; Alex Roldan (Xavier Arreaga 76’), Yeimar, Abdoulaye Cissoko (Léo Chú 76’), Nouhou, Jimmy Medranda (Danny Leyva 57’); Albert Rusnák, Cristian Roldan, Nico Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Fredy Montero (Will Bruin 56’)
Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Kelyn Rowe, Ethan Dobbelaere, Josh Atencio, Dylan Teves
Total shots: 9
Shots on goal: 2
Fouls: 14
Offside: 0
Corner-kicks: 2
Saves: 3
Nashville SC – Joe Wills; Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Eric Miller, Alex Muyl (Dave Romney 88’), Walker Zimmerman; Dax McCarty, Randall Leal (Luke Haakenson 88’), Sean Davis (Teal Bunbury 74’); Hany Mukhtar, C.J. Sapong (Brian Anunga 74’)
Substitutes not used: Elliot Panicco, Ake Loba, Ethan Zubak, Josh Bauer, Taylor Washington
Total shots: 12
Shots on goal: 5
Fouls: 11
Offside: 3
Corner-kicks: 7
Saves: 2
