Nashville SC vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

Nashville SC completed a season-sweep of the Seattle Sounders, scoring a goal late in the first half and riding out the second half to a 1-0 win on Wednesday. The Sounders have now lost 3 of 4 matches heading into Saturday’s game at the Chicago Fire.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 – Nashville SC 1

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Venue: GEODIS Park

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Assistants: Ian Anderson, Diego Blas

Fourth Official: Tim Ford

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

Attendance: 26,927

Weather: 84 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

NSH – Hany Mukhtar (C.J. Sapong, Randall Leal) 44’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

NSH – Alex Muyl (caution) 45’+2’

NSH – Eric Miller (caution) 89’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Cleveland; Alex Roldan (Xavier Arreaga 76’), Yeimar, Abdoulaye Cissoko (Léo Chú 76’), Nouhou, Jimmy Medranda (Danny Leyva 57’); Albert Rusnák, Cristian Roldan, Nico Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Fredy Montero (Will Bruin 56’)

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Kelyn Rowe, Ethan Dobbelaere, Josh Atencio, Dylan Teves

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 14

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 2

Saves: 3

Nashville SC – Joe Wills; Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Eric Miller, Alex Muyl (Dave Romney 88’), Walker Zimmerman; Dax McCarty, Randall Leal (Luke Haakenson 88’), Sean Davis (Teal Bunbury 74’); Hany Mukhtar, C.J. Sapong (Brian Anunga 74’)

Substitutes not used: Elliot Panicco, Ake Loba, Ethan Zubak, Josh Bauer, Taylor Washington

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 11

Offside: 3

Corner-kicks: 7

Saves: 2