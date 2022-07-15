Major Link Soccer: US women advance to W final, chance for Olympics

NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman says VAR will improve officiating

VAR technology could bring more consistency to NWSL refereeing, but there have been some issues with its implementation internationally.

Friday’s Angel City game at North Carolina Courage postponed - Angels on Parade

COVID is not over.

‘The team isn’t going anywhere’: How the Orlando Pride hope to finally get it right – Equalizer Soccer

The Orlando Pride defeated the Houston Dash 1-0 on Friday, the club’s first win since Seb Hines took over as interim head coach. The victory moved the Pride within three points of the playoff line, something the club has not finished on the correct side of since 2017. They are close, or so it seems.

The Tea(L), a Kansas City Current Podcast, Episode 17: Unbeaten Streak Goes to 6 - The Blue Testament

It’s Episode 16 of The Tea(L), a Kansas City Current podcast.

MLS

Wayne Rooney can make D.C. United better. Why? Because it can't get much worse | ESPN

It may have been a surprise move, but Wayne Rooney is back in D.C. He clearly cares for the club, but it will take time to get United back on track.

Andy Polo case: Default judgment granted in domestic violence lawsuit | ESPN

A default judgment has been granted to Génessis Alarcón, the estranged wife of former Portland Timbers midfielder Andy Polo.

Mood Swings: Chicago Fire 2 Toronto FC 0 - Hot Time In Old Town

The Fire win their third in their last five games.

other men’s club soccer

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri insists club not for sale despite takeover talks - BBC Sport

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri denies he is looking to sell the club, despite recent takeover talks with a consortium led by Peter Kenyon.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Chelsea end interest in Man Utd forward after signing Raheem Sterling - BBC Sport

Chelsea have ended their interest in signing Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo after signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

Ronaldo to turn down €275m offer to join Saudi Arabian club | ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to turn down a highly lucrative offer to leave Manchester United for Saudi Arabia, sources have told ESPN.

Lampard backs ‘special’ Pulisic to thrive at Chelsea | Pro Soccer Wire

The current Everton and former Chelsea manager spoke to PSW about Christian Pulisic's development.

United States national teams

2022 Concacaf W Championship: USA 3-0 Costa Rica - One step closer to the Olympics with a solid win - Stars and Stripes FC

Onto the final

USWNT advances to CONCACAF W Championship final, defeats Costa Rica - The Athletic

The USWNT advanced to the CONCACAF W Championship final Thursday night, defeating Costa Rica 3-0.

Alex Morgan, USWNTPA ‘stand with’ CANWNT amid Canada Soccer dispute

Players from the USWNT are expressing solidarity with the Canada women’s national team as they continue their fight for transparency.

ASN article: With Paris 2024 officially booked, a look ahead to the U.S. U-23 team

Two Sounders make the list of potential Olympics talents.

other international soccer

Matildas pioneer Connie Selby hoping to make Women’s World Cup history with Tonga - ABC News

Connie Selby was part of the first Australian representative side to tour overseas when they played in Hong Kong in 1975. Now, she’s hoping to create more history.

How Morocco turned women’s football investment into historic World Cup berth – Equalizer Soccer

The year is 2018, and Nigeria has just been crowned champions of Africa, in the tournament now known as Women’s African Cup of Nations, for the ninth time. The mantle was meant to be passed on from Ghana to another African country.

EURO 2022: How Georgia Stanway dominated in England's midfield against Norway

Georgia Stanway has become a mainstay and tactically important component to Sarina Wiegman.

France's Grace Geyoro could be Euro 2022 breakout star after 2019 World Cup disappointment

Geyoro has been waiting for her moment ever since injuries denied her a shot at the '19 World Cup. At the 2022 Euros, she's making up for lost time.

France 2-1 Belgium: France win to progress to knockout stage as group winners - BBC Sport

France breezed into the Euro 2022 quarter-finals with a game to spare by beating Belgium at Rotherham's New York Stadium to progress as Group D winners.

High-profile drubbings are rare but they happen – in men’s football too | The Guardian

England’s 8-0 defeat of Norway in Euro 2022 led to criticism of the women’s game but why should it be treated differently to Germany 7-1 Brazil?

What’s old is new: Germany, after recent doubts, is a team to fear at EURO 2022 – Equalizer Soccer

stuff

Jim Thorpe's Olympic record reinstated - Indian Country Today

‘To call Jim Thorpe a co-champion in his events isn't just inaccurate’

Washington Brewers win big at U.S. Open Beer Championship

The results are in and once again Washington’s brewers showed well at the U.S. Open Beer Championship, earning 18 medals.

Adding Culture to Your Game: A new tool | Full Moon Storytelling

Get rid of languages; replace them with Culture: NAME.

What to Watch

Roundup: Women’s Euros are on ESPN platforms. Copa América Femenina is on Fox’s channels.

Friday

7:00 PM PT — San Diego Wave vs Racing Louisville FC on Paramount+. Reign could use a very unlikely Racing win.

Saturday

5:00 PM PT — Chicago Fire vs Seattle Sounders FC on FOX 13+/Prime Video/ESPN+. We get to say hello to Ezra again.

6:00 PM PT — FC Dallas vs Austin FC on ESPN+. At this point you should be rooting for Austin and LAFC in all of their matches.

Sunday

12:00 PM PT — Atlanta United vs Orlando City SC on ABC and ABC Deportes. I hope Gonzo can turn things around.

4:00 PM PT — Kansas City Current vs OL Reign on Paramount+. Go us.

7:00 PM PT — Tacoma Defiance vs Minnesota United II at Starfire on MLSNextPro.com. Welcome AZ Jackson back to South King County, but you’re facing Defiance.