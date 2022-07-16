Chicago Fire vs. Sounders, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

The Seattle Sounders are riding a two-game losing streak that has taken much of the shine off a run of form that saw them go 6-2-1 and made it seem like a top 2 finish was still very much within their grasp. Now eighth in the West, the Sounders can shoot up as high as fifth with a win against the Chicago Fire today.

The Fire, though, have been on a solid run of their own. Once mired at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, they’ve gone 3-3-0 over their past sixth to climb to 12th and are just six points out of a playoff spot. They most recently defeated Toronto FC, 2-0, in a game where forward Jhon Durán scored his first MLS brace. He’s surrounded by several other talented attackers in Chris Mueller, Xherdan Shaqiri and Brian Gutierrez. They’ve also been up and down defensively with Gaga Slonina registering eight shutouts but also allowing at least two goals in nine matches.

The last time the Sounders visited Chicago was back at the start of 2019, a match they won 4-2 behind some rather scintillating play. That was considered a bit of a breakout game for Jordan Morris, who had a goal and an assist in his second game back from his first ACL injury.

Notes

Although the Sounders hold a commanding 9-3-4 all-time advantage over the Fire, the more recent meetings have been more even. The Fire have won three of the past four encounters with the Sounders outside of Seattle (including one during the MLS is Back tournament). This will be the first time the Sounders have ever played at Soldier Field.

Jhon Durán scored two goals in the Fire’s 2-0 win over Toronto FC after scoring just once in his first 13 MLS appearances.

The Sounders have been shut out in back-to-back matches. The last time they went three consecutive games without a goal was in 2018.

The Fire are coached by Ezra Hendrickson, who was a Sounders assistant from 2009-14 before becoming the head coach of S2 from 2015-16.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

OUT: M João Paulo (SEI, knee), F Raul Ruidíaz (thigh), M Obed Vargas (back), Stefan Frei (health and safety protocols)

Chicago

QUESTIONABLE: Jhon Durán (left ankle)

OUT: Javier Casas Jr. (health & safety protocols), Alex Monis (health & safety protocols), Wyatt Omsberg (left foot)

Officials

REF: Pierre-Luc Lauziere; AR1: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho; AR2: Lyes, Arfa; 4TH: Calin Radosav; VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero; AVAR: Jeff Muschik

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Saturday, 5:08 PM PT

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago

Online Streaming: Amazon Prime (affiliate link, in-market), ESPN+ (affiliate link, out of market), Fubo TV (affiliate link)

Local English TV: Fox13+ (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Local Spanish TV: KUNS-TV Univision-Seattle

International TV:

Australia: beIN Sports

Brazil: DAZN

Bulgaria: Max Sport

Czech Republic: Nova Sport

Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain: DAZN

India: Eurosport

Latin America: ESPN Latin America

Southeast Asia: beIN Sports

Sweden: C More

Taiwan: Sportcast

Ukraine: Football 1

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

This is Seattle Sounders at Chicago Fire; watch with us

Sounder at Heart has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Sounder at Heart may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.